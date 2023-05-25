Inaugural Subsea Technology Eastern Mediterranean Judged an "Exceptional Success" by Participants

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Endeavor Business Media announced the overwhelming success of the inaugural Subsea Technology Eastern Mediterranean held 17-19 May 2023 at the 5-star Parklane Resort & Spa in Limassol, Cyprus. In partnership with the Cyprus Hydrocarbons Company (CHC) and under the patronage of the Ministry of Energy, Commerce & Industry of Cyprus, Subsea Technology Eastern Mediterranean brought senior technology and business professionals together to learn, network and discuss technology, best practices, and regional cross-border collaboration for sustainable offshore energy development in the EMED region.

"We were honored to partner with the Cyprus Hydrocarbons Company in launching this new event as an important platform where leaders in the market could come together to learn, engage and discuss the future progression of offshore energy development in the Eastern Mediterranean region," said Diana Smith, Group Publisher of Offshore magazine.

"The inaugural Subsea Technology Eastern Mediterranean (STEM) was a great success in bringing together the top industry professionals to participate in knowledge and experience sharing that will have a direct impact on future regional and global developments. With the industry continually striving towards unlocking ever cleaner energy, the annual STEM conference is destined to become a landmark event for the industry," said Demetris Fessas, Acting Director General, Cyprus Hydrocarbons Company.

Preliminary post-show survey results emphasized a keen interest in networking with 91% of attendees rating the first edition of the event as Exceptional or Very Good, 97% giving their approval rating on the speakers and content, 100% reporting that they plan to and will consider attending in 2024, and 91% recommending or will consider recommending the event to a colleague.

"The profound level of attendance and engagement at the inaugural Subsea Technology Eastern Mediterranean demonstrates a strong desire by national and international operators to bring the latest innovations and best practices in the application of subsea technology to the Eastern Mediterranean to fully develop the region's offshore natural gas reserves," said David Paganie, Conference Director and Editor-in-Chief of Offshore magazine.  

The dates for Subsea Technology Eastern Mediterranean 2024 have been announced for 16-18 April, returning to the Parklane Resort & Spa in Limassol. For more information, visit www.subseatechnologyconference.com.

