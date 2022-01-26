Inaugural 'Superb Owl' Competition Launches

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoot, hoot, hike! The nation is being called upon to get involved in this February's biggest sporting competition, the inaugural Superb Owl Awards 2022, hosted by BonusFinder.

Every second Sunday in February, 'Superb Owl' trends on popular social news aggregator, www.reddit.com, after search engines are flooded with misspelt searches of a certain famous sporting occasion.

Superb Owl Awards 2022 winners trophy Superb Owl Awards 2022 winners ring

Bonusfinder is appealing to sports fans and bird fans alike to celebrate America's most majestic hooters by launching a competition to find the nation's Most Valuable Owl. The competition aims to ruffle feathers amongst wildlife fans across the country who have the chance to enter in two separate categories:

Photography: allowing budding photographers the chance to enter their owl photography

Artistic: giving those with a broader artistic flair a shot, be it an owl drawing, painting, or sculpture

All competition entries will be judged by ex -linebacker Jake Ryan, football star turned keen wildlife photographer, who'll be compiling an initial shortlist of 10 entries per category.

The public will then be able to vote for their favorite, with the winner from each category receiving a vacation of a lifetime as part of a total prize pool of $10,000. Anyone submitting a vote will also be in the running for a $1,000 spot prize.

The nation's MVO will be announced here on the weekend of February 13, 2022, with the winners receiving a unique Superb Owl ring and trophy as part of the prize.

Football star Jake Ryan commented: "I developed an affinity for photography during my time playing football and when it came time to hang up my cleats, I knew what I wanted to do after football. When I heard about this competition, I just had to get involved.

"The first ever Superb Owl Awards is a fantastic opportunity for artists and budding photographers from all over the country to come together and display their talents at a time where we all need some positivity right now.

"Everybody knows that February is the month in which the next World Champs are crowned, however on a personal level, I am just as much looking forward to seeing who brings home the Lombard'owl award. I cannot wait to be a part of the process in helping crown that first champ. Let's go!"

Fintan Costello, Managing Director of BonusFinder, also commented: "As experts in the field of football betting, we're no stranger to seeing a high demand in searches on the topic.

"However, as the rise in searches for 'Superb Owl,' continues to trend, we thought it would be a hoot to give amateur photographers, artists and bird lovers the opportunity to win big on their passions.

"We can't wait to see what images and artwork we receive on Superb Owl and give winners the opportunity to win a trip of a lifetime."

To enter the competition, or to cast your vote on the shortlist when live, visit https://superb-owl.bonusfinder.com.

Contact:

Serena Thynne

+1 (917) 853 3121

[email protected]

SOURCE BonusFinder