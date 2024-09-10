Inaugural Tough Tech Week in Boston Will Gather Inventors, Investors, and Innovators for Five Days of Collaboration and Connection

This celebration of Massachusetts' Tough Tech leadership is organized by The Engine

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This October, you'll find hundreds of leaders gathered on both sides of the Charles River, working to solve the world's toughest challenges while building community, resources, and momentum. Organized by The Engine with presenting sponsor J.P. Morgan, Tough Tech Week cements Massachusetts as the premier hub for Tough Tech innovation. Participants will get to know the city's thriving ecosystem of science and engineering-backed venture activity, supported by our research institutions and deep bench of talent. The week is anchored around the seventh annual Tough Tech Summit , produced in partnership with Engine Ventures.

Tough Tech Week will showcase climate, biotech, pharma, robotics, AI, quantum computing, advanced systems, and other transformative technology being developed and commercialized right here in the Commonwealth. The week is a collaboration across our vibrant ecosystem and brought to you by the collective efforts of partner organizations, universities, and companies. Community-based events will convene Tough Tech researchers, startups, investors, corporate leaders, government, and other ecosystem members across all of Boston and Cambridge. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in panels, pitch sessions and demo days, founder discussions, workshops, live podcast events, and industry-specific gatherings.

Get Involved

Whether you're a founder, investor, researcher, enthusiast, or another member of this ecosystem, there's a place for you at Tough Tech Week. Join us in driving the next wave of technological breakthroughs and building a resilient future. Visit toughtechweek.xyz to RSVP to posted events and submit your own event to the growing list of activities.

Highlights include:



( Monday, Oct 7 ) Tough Tech Week Kickoff with GE Vernova : Join GE Vernova leadership and Yvonne Hao , Massachusetts' Secretary of the Executive Office of Economic Development, for a Tough Tech Week Kickoff Event at GE Vernova's Cambridge world-headquarters.

: Join GE Vernova leadership and , Secretary of the Executive Office of Economic Development, for a Tough Tech Week Kickoff Event at GE Vernova's world-headquarters. ( Monday, Oct 7 ) Investing in Tough Tech with ven^x : An event featuring a diverse set of perspectives on the nuances of Tough Tech investing, hosted by Boston's first collaborative deep tech VC hub.

: An event featuring a diverse set of perspectives on the nuances of Tough Tech investing, hosted by first collaborative deep tech VC hub. ( Monday, Oct 7 ) Financing First-of-a-Kind Tough Tech Projects: A panel of experts from The Engine and HSBC Innovation Banking discussing best practices in financing innovative technologies and de-risking the process of getting ideas out of a lab, into a factory, and into the world

A panel of experts from The Engine and HSBC Innovation Banking discussing best practices in financing innovative technologies and de-risking the process of getting ideas out of a lab, into a factory, and into the world ( Tuesday, Oct 8 ) Breakthrough Energy Fellows Investor Breakfast: An invite-only gathering of Breakthrough Energy Fellows and key climate tech investors, this event will provide an opportunity to connect, share insights, and explore opportunities within the tough tech ecosystem. Space and coordination generously supported by J.P. Morgan and Cambridge Consultants.

An invite-only gathering of Breakthrough Energy Fellows and key climate tech investors, this event will provide an opportunity to connect, share insights, and explore opportunities within the tough tech ecosystem. Space and coordination generously supported by J.P. Morgan and Cambridge Consultants. (Tuesday & Wednesday, Oct 8-9 ) Tough Tech Summit : A gathering of thought leaders, investors, entrepreneurs, and researchers for a two-day summit co-hosted by Engine Ventures and The Engine.

: A gathering of thought leaders, investors, entrepreneurs, and researchers for a two-day summit co-hosted by Engine Ventures and The Engine. ( Tuesday, Oct 8 ) Climate Tech Cocktails Party at The Grand : Convening the climate tech community and our supporting ecosystem to accelerate momentum in Boston .

: Convening the climate tech community and our supporting ecosystem to accelerate momentum in . ( Thursday, Oct 10 ) Activate Demo Day & Tech Showcase: Activate Demo Day in Boston is an in-person, hands-on investor expo where Activate Fellows present their cutting-edge innovations to investors, industry leaders, and key stakeholders, marking their transition from groundbreaking research to impactful market-ready technologies.

Join Us in Boston

Experience the dynamic Tough Tech ecosystem firsthand. For startup founders, investors, researchers, and the Tough Tech curious, Tough Tech Week offers a platform to engage with the forefront of technology and innovation. Visit ToughTechWeek.xyz to learn more about events, RSVP, and get updates as the agenda evolves; and follow the action on LinkedIn .

Special thanks to our presenting sponsor, J.P. Morgan, as well as The Engine's partners and Tough Tech Week event hosts:

Activate | Arrow Electronics | Breakthrough Energy Fellows | BXP | Cambridge Consultants | Climate Tech Cocktails | Commonwealth of Massachusetts | CSC Leasing | Dacon Corporation | The Engine Ventures | Eppendorf | GE Vernova | Greentown Labs | Hilti | HSBC Innovation Banking | Kendall Square Association | LabCentral | Marsh McLennan Agency | MassINC | MilliporeSigma | Mintz | MIT Museum | MIT Open Space Programming | Museum of Science | New England Network Solutions | Thermo Fisher | Triumvirate Environmental | ven^x

About The Engine

