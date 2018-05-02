Inaugural U.S. Haxe Summit Kicks Off This Week in Seattle

Through a variety of in-depth sessions and technical workshops, attendees will get a comprehensive look at the different ways Haxe and the ecosystem of Haxe-related technologies can be leveraged. Speakers will be showcasing some of the most ambitious and interesting Haxe projects of today while discussing the future of cross-platform development. The full agenda is available here and tickets are still available for those interested in attending.

To ensure the conference is accessible to developers at all stages of their careers, event host FlowPlay is giving away free admission to the first 50 students from Seattle-area universities who request tickets through the official Haxe Summit website. These students will learn the basics of Haxe by writing a simple game during an introductory workshop.

"The team at FlowPlay is pleased to welcome the global community of Haxe developers to our hometown of Seattle, while introducing a group of young programmers to the technology that has allowed us to transform our social games into truly cross-platform experiences over the last two years," said Derrick Morton, CEO of FlowPlay. "By bringing together a diverse group of developers from around the world who leverage Haxe in so many different ways, the inaugural U.S. Haxe Summit is poised to be one of the most interesting technical shows to explore the future of cross-platform development."

In addition to the various technical workshops and sessions focused on industry use cases, Haxe creator Nicolas Cannasse will be introducing Haxe 4.0. During the day one keynote session, Cannasse will provide an update on the state of Haxe while revealing details about Haxe version 4.0, including officially introducing a new function type syntax.

"With a speaker lineup including some of today's foremost Haxe developers, the U.S. Haxe Summit will be a great place to discover some of the most innovative ways Haxe is being used along with making meaningful connections with developers from around the world," Cannasse said. "We look forward to unveiling the latest version of Haxe, discussing the key learnings of 2017, and highlighting all the great work that the Haxe Foundation has planned for the coming year."

To learn more about the conference, please visit https://summit.haxe.org/us/2018/.

