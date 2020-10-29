Inaugural USO Trot for the Troops Kicks Off Season of Thanksgiving

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During this season of giving thanks, the United Service Organizations (USO) invites the public to join in a united expression of gratitude for our service members, along with their families, who sacrifice for our great nation.

The inaugural USO Trot for the Troops, a virtual 5K, runs from Nov. 21 through Nov. 28 for a week of festive fun and fitness. Participants of all fitness levels are encouraged to run, jog, walk, bike, swim or skip their way to 3.1 miles, putting their fitness efforts toward a good cause and becoming the Force Behind the Forces®.

"All over the world, our service members and their families are isolated from their loved ones as we continue to navigate this pandemic. Now, more than ever, we encourage everyone to connect with our military families and run 'together'," said USO Chief Development and Marketing Officer and avid runner, Lisa Anastasi. "I am honored to be taking part in this year's virtual race alongside my family and fellow USO team members both stateside and in Southwest Asia, Europe and the Pacific, to show our deep appreciation for all our military families."

Participants who register by Nov. 16 will receive race swag by Nov. 21; registration remains open through Nov. 28. Race packets include a T-shirt, race bib and a special mystery gift. The first 1,000 participants will also receive a limited-edition custom 2020 USO Trot for the Troops medal. Cost is $38 per registration, and individuals also have the option to sponsor a service member. Registration information can be found at goneforarun.com/USO.

USO Trot for the Troops participants have a unique opportunity to connect with U.S. military across the world in these three ways:

Registrants can sign up for themselves and are encouraged to share their USO Trot for the Troops stories on social media using the hashtag #USOTrot. Registrants can also donate a race, and the USO will give a complimentary registration to a U.S. service member. Participants are encouraged to share their race photos and times on the leaderboard, connecting them to service members in real time.

To learn more about the USO and ways to give back to those who protect us every day, please visit USO.org/take-action/ways-to-support.

About the USO:

The USO strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation. At hundreds of locations worldwide, we are united in our commitment to connect our service members and their families through countless acts of caring, comfort and support. The USO is a private nonprofit organization, not a government agency. Our programs, services and entertainment tours are made possible by the American people, support of our corporate partners and the dedication of our volunteers and staff. To join us in this important mission and learn more about the USO, please visit USO.org or follow us on Facebook, and Instagram.

