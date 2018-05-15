Inaugural Vegan Event Attracts Top Sponsors

COSTA MESA, Calif., May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Juice giant, Tribest, has agreed to sponsor the first annual Your Plant-Based Guide Conference taking place in Costa Mesa, California this weekend, May 19 and 20, 2018. Tribest will be donating one of their popular Slowstar Juicers to be raffled off to one fortunate audience member.

Conference organizer and founder of 360 Health Connection, Gina Bonanno-Lemos believes that the live, plant-based training event and mini vegan festival has attracted top brands due to the high-profile presenters who will be educating and training attendees over the course of the two-day conference.

In addition to Tribest, conference presenter, Steve Prussack, will be donating several of his Juice Guru juice detox programs, and autographed copies of his best-selling books, to add to the raffle prize line-up.

According to Bonanno-Lemos, companies were so generous in their donations for the vegan event that additional raffle drawings were added to the schedule. Marketing material was also changed to reflect that raffle prizes would be worth a minimum of $100.00 each, as opposed to the original $50.00 estimate given at the time the conference was launched.

For details about this Orange County, California vegan immersions program and mini veg fest, visit YourPlantBasedGuideConference.com.

Your Plant-Based Guide Conference is proudly sponsored by Bakeology, Barnana, Barukas, Better Than Coffee, Beviva, Date Lady, Fruit Bliss, Go Go Squeez, Go Macro, Herbaland, Juice Guru, Kuli Kuli, Luscious International, Miyoko's Kitchen, Nada Moo, Namaste Foods, Orgain, Organic Real Bar, Raw Rev, Roots Hummus, Seapoint Farms, Suja, Tribest, and Unisoy Foods.

360 Health Connection is a holistic and vegan nutrition information company and blog created to help people prevent and reverse disease and achieve optimum wellness with the power of plant-based nutrition and other lifestyle choices that directly affect the epigenome.

