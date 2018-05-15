Inaugural Vidanta Forum Brings Together Captains of Industry to Discuss Future of Tourism in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vidanta Foundation today officially announced their newest event and endeavor: the Vidanta Forum. The event will take place on May 16th to May 19th, 2018, at The Grand Vidanta Convention Center in Nuevo Vallarta with the intent to ignite a dialogue between opinion leaders and international figures from different industries and establish the best practices in the tourism industry. The Forum will also include renowned actresses and activists Gwyneth Paltrow and Brooke Shields.

The Vidanta Forum Description and Program

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brooke Shields will be participating individually in a conversation with Iván Chávez, Executive Vice President of Grupo Vidanta, on May 17th. One of Grupo Vidanta's achievements has been its leadership position for Mexico, through its development of high-quality tourist centers.

The Vidanta Forum will welcome approximately 450 attendees, including international and national experts, students, academics, business people, intellectuals and civil society organizations. The Vidanta Forum is created through the dialogue and analysis of experts and with the support of prestigious institutional allies – The College of Mexico, the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) and the Center for Research and Teaching in Economics (CIDE).

"We are conscious of the impact that tourism has on the development of Mexico. Through the Vidanta Foundation, it is our priority to generate a dialogue with worldwide leaders that will allow us to learn about the global trends and the best practices to create a solid path toward innovation," said Iván Chávez, Vice President of Grupo Vidanta.

"At the Vidanta Foundation we are working arduously to bring about precise actions that will positively impact the social, economic and environmental development of Mexico. The Vidanta Forum will play a vital role," said Roberto Russell, President of the Vidanta Foundation.

Daniel Chávez Morán – President and Founder of Grupo Vidanta – will oversee the proceedings of the Vidanta Forum, which will span the following topics:

Tourism and Digital Strategies —discuss how new technological tools play an essential role in the dissemination and promotion of the values of diversity and identity of our country. This topic will include insights presented by Daniel Houghton , CEO of Lonely Planet , among other important figures.

—discuss how new technological tools play an essential role in the dissemination and promotion of the values of diversity and identity of our country. This topic will include insights presented by , CEO of , among other important figures. The Environment and Sustainable Tourism —identify the priorities for the preservation of natural heritage as the only means of sustainable tourism, through a model that values the natural splendor of Mexico . This proposed panel will include leaders and influencers of the caliber of Alejandro del Mazo Maza , Commissioner of Protected Areas, and Salomón Bazbaz, Director of Cumbre Tajín.

—identify the priorities for the preservation of natural heritage as the only means of sustainable tourism, through a model that values the natural splendor of . This proposed panel will include leaders and influencers of the caliber of Alejandro del , Commissioner of Protected Areas, and Salomón Bazbaz, Director of Cumbre Tajín. Mexican Gastronomy as a Touristic Attraction— define the essence of Mexico's flavor, based on identity, diversity and hospitality; while assessing the opportunity of model routes and itineraries to expand gastronomic tourism. The Vidanta Forum brings the worldwide stars of gastronomy: Ferran Adriá, creator of El Bulli ; the executive chef of Grupo Vidanta, Alexis Bostelmann ; and the renowned Mexican chefs Martha Ortiz and Benito Molina .

define the essence of flavor, based on identity, diversity and hospitality; while assessing the opportunity of model routes and itineraries to expand gastronomic tourism. The Vidanta Forum brings the worldwide stars of gastronomy: Ferran Adriá, creator of ; the executive chef of Grupo Vidanta, ; and the renowned Mexican chefs and . Creativity and Culture—discuss the themes of the projection of the dignity, diversity and cultural identity of Mexico , as strengths for the growth of the tourism business. To conclude this exercise, these conferences will be graced with the expertise of Daniel Lamarre , President and CEO of Cirque du Soleil; Cecilia Palma of the Festival of Mundo Maya ; and Cristina King a recognized cultural promoter.

The content of this grand event will be disseminated through an ambitious digital campaign and specialized media outlets, through captures and live links on national networks, in order to reach millions of viewers and influence the country.

After the event's closure, the institutional organizations will prepare a document that will gather the most interesting proposals and political recommendations generated in the event.

Special Celebrity Guests

The Forum is also pleased to welcome esteemed activists and actresses Gwyneth Paltrow and Brooke Shields. They will be participating individually in a conversation with Iván Chávez, Executive Vice President of Grupo Vidanta, on May 17th. Paltrow will talk about Goop, her passions and vision in travel, food and style, and Shields will be discussing "Tourism and Lifestyle".

Paltrow is an award-winning acclaimed actress who is also passionate about social causes. She is the ambassador of Save the Children, an organization that brings attention and protection to children and adolescents in precarious situations; and is on the board of the Robin Hood Foundation, a charity organization that works to relieve the poverty in New York. Currently, Gwyneth combines her acting career with the management of her blog, Goop, a brand focused on well-being, travel, food, beauty, lifestyle and work.

Shields is an award-winning acclaimed actress who also supports various humanitarian causes, such as Healthy Child Healthy World, which seeks to protect children from the toxic chemical threats and products found in homes, schools and public spaces; AIDS Life, an organization dedicated to the collection of funds to help people with HIV; and Listen Campaign, an initiative that fights for the rights and necessities of children in vulnerable situations caused by poverty, war, contamination or climate change.

Attendees will also be in for a treat with a special one-act presentation of Cirque du Soleil's JOYÀ, which was unveiled in 2014 as a first-of-its-kind permanent theatrical and culinary experience in Vidanta Riviera Maya.

The Vidanta Foundation Leading the Way

"For the College of Mexico, it is an honor to be a strategic ally of the Vidanta Forum and to collaborate with the Vidanta Foundation, because we are deeply convinced that it is necessary to convince society that tourism has enormous potential for the economic and social development of Mexico," said Laura Flamand, General Academic Coordinator of The College of Mexico.

Due to the growing importance of Mexico in the tourism industry worldwide – currently it is the eighth country with the greatest number of foreign visitors, placing above Thailand and Turkey – one of Grupo Vidanta's achievements has been its leadership position for Mexico, through its development of high-quality tourist centers.

A leader in creating extraordinary vacations, the largest operator of golf courses in the country, a producer of world-class entertainment thanks to its collaboration with Cirque du Soleil and Hakkasan Group, as well as a role model in the constant creation of new and varied gastronomical experiences; Grupo Vidanta is committed to its strategy of Corporate Social Responsibility and through its Vidanta Foundation counts on the ideal position of leadership, to guide the conversation in Mexico's favor.

For more information, please visit: www.forovidanta.com

About the Vidanta Foundation

The Vidanta Foundation was established in 2005 by Mexican philanthropist Daniel Chávez Morán, Founder of Grupo Vidanta. The non-profit organization focuses on the social sciences and democratic values within Latin America and the Caribbean, promoting greater consciousness of key issues impacting the region's economic and social development. Under the guidance of current foundation president Roberto Russell, it seeks to foster humanitarian values and solidarity among the population in general, galvanizing public policy while also promoting corporate philanthropy and social responsibility. The Vidanta Foundation has worked with leading organizations in Latin America and around the world on initiatives to encourage growth and public understanding of key issues in the region, including partnerships with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars, United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), Latin American Council for International Relations, the Inter-American Dialogue, Colegio de México (COLMEX), Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM), Centro de Investigación y Docencia Económicas (CIDE) and more. Learn more about the Vidanta Foundation at www.fundacionvidanta.org.

