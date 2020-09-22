Inauguration 2021 Seminar to Focus on "Calling for Political Accountability"

WASHINGTON, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Inauguration 2021 Academic Seminar (January 11-15) is a unique opportunity for university students and faculty around the world to interact with distinguished speakers, political leaders and seasoned journalists, in discussions about the U.S. political process, crucial issues shaping the political landscape, and what it means to call for political accountability.

This virtual event, to be held in the days leading up to the inauguration of the President of the United States, will be an unparalleled learning experience for students, faculty and professionals around the globe.

The Inauguration Academic Seminar has been hosted by the Washington Center for Internships and Academic Seminars (TWC) in Washington, D.C., every four years since 1985. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the seminar will be 100% virtual, which opens participation to a global audience.

Presenters and panelists will tackle current, substantive issues, such as the politics of COVID-19 and public health, race and racism, the environment and climate change, the future of political parties, and political psychology. The sessions will also dive into the U.S. democratic process, election reform and the politics of presidential transitions. Participants can expect to hear a wide variety of perspectives, explore complex issues and get a deeper understanding of the democratic process and political accountability.

"Political accountability is relevant around the world," says Faculty Director Julia Azari, associate professor of political science at Marquette University. "People around the world are asking questions about their democracies and how leaders embrace accountability or push it off on others."

All participants – students, faculty and professionals – will hear a wide variety of different perspectives, and walk away with a historical perspective of the issues, a deeper understanding of the U.S. democracy, and how citizens and noncitizens can participate in the act of governance to hold leaders accountable.

TWC's academic seminars are designed for universities to grant academic credit as part of students' coursework. Faculty leaders from universities receive complimentary access and a stipend per student in their small groups. With the virtual format, TWC will accept sessions-only registrations – those participants who are not attending as part of an academic group.

Learn more about how to apply or register here: https://inauguration.twc.edu/

