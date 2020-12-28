Inauguration Ceremony of CPV Food Complex Project on Fully Integrated Exporting Chicken Held in Binh Phuoc

BINH PHUOC, Vietnam, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 23th, 2020, the Inauguration ceremony of CPV Food Complex Project on fully integrated exporting chicken was held by CPV Food Co., Ltd (a subsidiary company of C.P Vietnam Corporation) (address: Lot B5-CN Becamex Binh Phuoc industrial zone, Minh Thanh ward, Chon Thanh District, Binh Phuoc province). This is the largest complex of breeding and processing chicken for export in Southeast Asia until now.

For the full multimedia release, click here: https://www.prnasia.com/mnr/CPVietnam_202012.shtml

Vietnam has Southeast Asia's largest chicken export complex for the first time View of the largest exporting chicken complex factory in Southeast Asia - CPV Food Exporting Chicken Complex Factory. CPV Food is expected creating a strong breakthrough in the livestock industry in Vietnam; providing high quality, food safe chicken products for domestic consumers and for export.

The Inauguration ceremony of CPV Food Complex took place in parallel and was an outstanding activity of Binh Phuoc Investment Promotion Conference in Becamex Binh Phuoc industrial zone that presided by Vietnam Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh and nearly 1,000 representatives from the departments, consulates and domestic and international economic groups.

At the event, C.P Vietnam honoured to welcome Vietnam Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh, the board of leaders of departments, and leaders of Binh Phuoc province to participate and cut inauguration ribbon. On the site of C.P Vietnam Corporation (CPV), Mr Montri Suwanposri – President of CPV and board of leaders in charge of businesses of CPV and CPV Food Co., Ltd, and over 400 guests, who are partners, customers, and employees of CPV participated.

After two years of Binh Phuoc Investment Promotion Conference took place in 2018, C.P Vietnam realizes its investment commitments to built CPV Food Binh Phuoc export chicken processing plant complex, which contributes to the economic development of the province and local people.

CPV Food Binh Phuoc Complex Project has an initially investment capital of 250 million USD, capacity of 100 million broilers /year (after 2023) is implemented by CP Group. CPV Food Binh Phuoc is evaluated on the international level, creats the extra breakthrough in Vietnam's livestock industry; provides high-quality chicken meat products and food safety to domestic consumers and for exports: Japan (45%), Europe (35%), Asia (10%), and Middle East (10%). The project is expected to bring in foreign currency of 100 million USD/year in stage 1 and 200 million USD/year in stage 2.

This project is one of a very large and important project of C.P Group when invest and develop in Vietnam because it is the first project on fully integrated exporting chicken of Vietnam with the largest scale in Southeast Asia. CPV Food Binh Phuoc had started operation and had the first export chicken batch since 2020, leading Vietnam into the group of major poultry food producing countries in the world.

"Investing in Vietnam for more than a quarter of a century, we deeply comprehend the macroscopic policy of the Vietnam Government and the direction of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in promoting Vietnam to become a food manufacturing country which meets international standards and increase exports. With the strength and successful experience in exporting poultry meat over 20 years of CP Group, we confidently set out Mission of the self-sufficient chain project to export poultry meat from Vietnam. The Mission of 'Improving food quality in Vietnam, contributing to carry Vietnam on the map of branded poultry meat exports in the world'," Mr Montri Suwanposri – President of CPV said.

CPV Food Binh Phuoc Complex Project complies with 100% traceability of the entire supply chain from the ingredients to the processed products, and synchronous solutions for the environment and animal welfare are all meet the strict criteria of the advanced import country. The project is divided into two stages. In stage 1 (2019 – 2023), it is implemented on 6 locals of Binh Phuoc province, including Dong Xoai city, Binh Long town, Dong Phu district, Chon Thanh district Hon Quan district, and Bu Dang district with the scale of 50 million animals/year. The capacity of stage 2 will be increased up to 100 million broilers/year.

The five districts of Binh Phuoc province are going to be recognised as the first Disease Safety Zone in Vietnam by the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE). CPV Food Co., Ltd has built a system of barns for safe production from Avian Flu and Newcastle following the OIE standards. Specifically, integrated settings of disease safety facilities for feed producers: parents chicken farms, hatcheries, broiler farms, slaughtering and processing plants. These factors are important premise for Vietnamese chicken brand reaching out to the world.

The complex is applied the first-class advanced technology, producing and processing bio-safety, disease safety, environmental-friendly. The application of 4.0 technology, artificial intelligence, big data in the management and production is evaluated as the key stage. This will be a condition to enhance productivity and quality of products, improve competitiveness with reasonable prices, towards sustainability of livestock.

On the other hand, it brought other diversified benefits such as: creating jobs for more than 3,000 workers; minimizing environmental pollution due to planning of husbandry towards concentrated farms and away from residential areas; free consultation and support for disease prevention, ensuring livestock productivity and community health; training and transfering technical of animal husbandry - veterinary; raising awareness on disease safety for farmers in the region to help improve livestock productivity and economic efficiency; free testing of Avian Influenza and Newcastle to monitor the disease. In particular, free support for disinfection 3 times/year to minimize the pressure of pathogens in the breeding environment.

"Having 100 years of experience in agri-food industry and more than 20 years of exporting branded poultry meat from Thailand, we have distilled our successes to apply to this project. Moreover, we successfully applied the most advanced technologies in the World – especially, there are technologies that have never been applied in other countries in the CP Global Group, and now it is applied for the first time in Binh Phuoc province, Vietnam. The application of 4.0 technology, artificial intelligence, big data in the management and production is evaluated as the key stage, creating a breakthrough, in order to improve productivity and quality of product, improve competitiveness with reasonable prices, and aim for sustainable development of export and livestock. Therefore, Vietnam can believe and be proud that there is a self-sufficient chain model of chicken exports with extra technology, which meets standards of quality, biosafety, disease safety, and environmental friendliness for export to all countries in the world, even the difficult markets such as Europe and Japan. Creating a strong premise for Vietnamese's livestock industry reaching out to the World," - Mr Montri said.

