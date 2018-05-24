InAuth Launches Enhanced Secure Two-Factor Authentication Solution to Help Clients Address PSD2

InAuthenticate is a message and data transport technology that offers a secure alternative to other two-factor authentication methods, such as email and SMS. InAuthenticate is easy to add to an organization's mobile app and enables strong customer authentication for payment authorizations, logging into accounts, bank transfers, account changes, customer acknowledgments or consent.

Under PSD2's Regulatory Technical Standards (RTS), account and payment service providers must comply with increased security requirements including using Strong Customer Authentication (SCA), when processing payments or providing account-related services. SCA requires that users be authenticated using at least two separate authentication factors, such as:

Knowledge: something they know (a password or PIN code);

Ownership: something they have (a mobile phone); and

Inherence: something they are (biometrics, e.g. fingerprint or iris scan).

Leveraging InAuth's Trusted Path architecture and permanent device identifier, InPermID, InAuthenticate messages are encrypted end-to-end, digitally signed, and protected against repeated attacks. InPermID allows the mobile device to act as a trusted second factor of authentication, satisfying the ownership or "something you have" element of authentication for PSD2 and multifactor authentication. Only a registered device associated with an InPermID can receive InAuthenticate messages, allowing for secure, contextual messages.

InAuthenticate also satisfies many other security requirements of PSD2 by providing device risk analysis, malware detection, anti-tamper protection, and cloak root and hidden jailbreak detection.

Under PSD2, payment services providers are required to have strong customer authentication for online purchases over a certain amount. To verify these transactions, InAuthenticate sends a message about the purchase to the mobile bank app on a customer's registered, trusted mobile device. The customer simply opens and approves or declines the transaction within their bank mobile app.

"InAuthenticate will help clients address the Strong Customer Authentication requirements for PSD2 while mitigating against security threats," said Lisa Stanton, President, InAuth. "Our ability to utilize the device as a second factor of authentication and securely push contextual authentication messages to registered, trusted devices allows account and payment service providers to meet many of the requirements of PSD2."

About InAuth

InAuth is a leading digital device intelligence company deployed in many of the largest financial institutions and merchants around the globe. InAuth delivers the most advanced device identification, risk detection, and analysis capabilities possible to help organizations limit risk, remove friction, and reduce fraud within their digital channels. With safer digital transactions, banks, payment networks, merchants, healthcare providers, governments, and other organizations are better positioned to capture new revenue opportunities and compete more effectively in an "always-on" world. For more information, visit www.InAuth.com.

Contact:

Neal Stein

Technology PR Solutions

Office: (321) 473-7407

nealjstein@techprsolutions.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inauth-launches-enhanced-secure-two-factor-authentication-solution-to-help-clients-address-psd2-300654000.html

SOURCE InAuth