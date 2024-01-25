INB Facilitates $12,500 Donation to Moving Pillsbury Forward

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- INB recently facilitated a $12,500 donation to Moving Pillsbury Forward (MPF), a not-for-profit organization dedicated to revitalizing the former Pillsbury Mills property on Springfield's north end. The donation is from Elan Credit Card (Elan), INB's credit card partner, to support MPF's mission.

Polly Poskin, Vice President, Moving Pillsbury Forward Board of Directors; Chris Richmond, President/Treasurer, MPF; Tony DelGiorno, Secretary, MPF; Cayla Keyes, VP, Retail Sales Manager, INB; Marilyn Titone Schaefer, VP, Communications Director, INB.

"When we started, the situation looked hopeless, but all of us agreed that hopeless is not acceptable," says Chris Richmond, president of Moving Pillsbury Forward (MPF). Founded in 2020, MPF has undertaken the remarkable task of rejuvenating the Pillsbury Mills property, which had long been abandoned.

INB recognized MPF's commitment to making the community a better place and recommended them for the donation. MPF was chosen as one of the 30 organizations nationwide to receive this generous contribution.

INB's President and CEO, Sarah Phalen, expressed the bank's commitment to community development, stating, "INB prides itself on being community-focused and fostering a healthy, vibrant business community in all the markets we serve. When citizens won't take no for an answer when it comes to making our hometown a better place, we take note. After years of seeing others walk away from a deteriorating situation, this small group came in and said, 'Hopelessness isn't a reason to do nothing.' They developed a plan, got their hands dirty both figuratively and literally, and made things happen."

Phalen continues, "This $12,500 from Elan will only be a small piece of the total need, but as we've seen time and time again, change is a journey taken one step at a time. INB is proud to be part of this one small step in a long journey."

MPF's vision is to remediate and clear the 18-acre site over the next 3-5 years, preparing it for redevelopment. The proximity to a rail yard makes it an ideal location for light- to medium-industrial use.

Leading the charge at MPF are Chris Richmond, a former city of Springfield fire marshal, Vice President Polly Poskin, retired executive director for the Illinois Coalition Against Sexual Assault, and Secretary Tony DelGiorno, an attorney with DelGiorno Law Office.

For more information on Moving Pillsbury Forward and their project, including historical documents such as employee newsletters, please visit the website, pillsburyproject.org . Additionally, a December 15, 2023, NPR "Community Voices" podcast provides an update on the group's work. See: https://www.nprillinois.org/arts-life/2023-12-15/moving-pillsbury-forward-provides-healing-for-community-with-stories-artifacts-and-art-exhibits

About INB:

About INB, N.A. – INB is a privately held national bank. Founded in 1999 in Springfield, IL, the bank offers both personal and commercial banking products and wealth services in Central Illinois. The bank also provides commercial banking services in Missouri and Florida.

About Elan Credit Card

Elan partners with credit unions and banks through an outsourced credit card program, mortgage solutions, and all-in-one merchant processing platform, talech®. Elan's dedication to partners, growth philosophy, and investment in technology has made the organization a leader in the industry since 1968.

