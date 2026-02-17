INB Homes announces Villas at King's Landing now selling in Fort Pierce following event celebrating the start of construction

FORT PIERCE, Fla., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- INB Homes announced today that Villas at King's Landing is now selling in Fort Pierce. The announcement follows a February 11 event with local Realtors, business leaders and city officials marking the start of construction on the long-planned waterfront district project.

Construction has gone vertical on the first two villa residences. Villas at King's Landing is planned as a boutique collection of 10 two-story townhome residences with water views near the marina and historic downtown Fort Pierce.

Villas at King's Landing celebrating the start of construction.

"Reaching this milestone reflects years of planning and coordination from our team and partners," said Rainer Richter, Executive Vice President of INB Homes. "We're proud to see Villas at King's Landing moving from vision to reality, and we appreciate the support from local leadership as we deliver a new residential option that helps advance the Fort Pierce waterfront district."

Designed to support a walkable waterfront lifestyle, the community is positioned within a broader district vision planned to connect Fort Pierce's historic downtown with Edgartown. Future plans for the district include hospitality, additional residential offerings, restaurants, retail, and public gathering spaces.

The villas feature 3-bedroom, 3.5-bath layouts, two-car garages, and private elevators. Homes include coastal durability elements such as steel-reinforced concrete construction, impact windows and doors, and a standing seam aluminum roof. Interior features include open layouts, hardwood floors, and kitchens with GE Café appliances, gas cooking, and quartz or granite countertops (features and finishes may vary by plan and design selection).

The project is now selling, and tours are available by appointment for Realtors and the public. Pricing currently starts from $1.5M, with completion slated for December 2026. A public grand opening is planned for summer 2026.

For additional information or to schedule a tour, call (772) 252-1532 or visit villasatkingslanding.com.

Media Contact:

Rainer Richter, Executive Vice President, INB Homes

(772) 252-1532

[email protected]

About INB Homes

INB Homes is a Florida homebuilder headquartered in Orlando, delivering new construction homes from attainable, first-time offerings to design-forward residences in premier locations. In its first five years, the company completed its 500th home. Current communities include Palm Bay, Palm Coast, and Fort Pierce, with Tumbleson, a new community coming to the St. Cloud area, also in the pipeline.

SOURCE INB Homes