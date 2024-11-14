InBarrel Launches with Personalized Tequila Bottles for Gifting

Customizable bottles of premium tequila arrive just in time for holiday celebrations and corporate gifting

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InBarrel, a new company specializing in personalized spirit bottles, launches with premium tequila and plans to expand its lineup of custom spirits. Just in time for the holidays, InBarrel offers customers a way to create one-of-a-kind bottles with custom labels to gift for any occasion.

InBarrel Customization Options InBarrel Customization Holiday

InBarrel sources their premium, additive-free, blanco tequila from the lauded El Mexicano Distillery, which was recently named one of the top twenty best distillers in Mexico, and utilizes 6 to 8 year old Blue Agave. The flavor profile has notes of tropical fruit (pineapple, mango, and coconut) and is balanced by citrus and a touch of pepper.

Orders start at a minimum of three bottles for $69.99 with access to design templates for customization. For a truly bespoke experience, orders of 50 bottles or more unlock access to InBarrel's in-house design team, who will work to create a custom label featuring personal photos, company logos, and unique holiday templates. This service is ideal for corporate gifting and special occasions, allowing companies to incorporate their branding or logos onto the bottle.

In addition to bespoke labels, InBarrel offers a holiday experience that allows customers to make each bottle a special holiday or event gift. Handwritten gift cards are available to add a personal message, creating a unique unboxing experience without excess packaging. The entire order process, from customization to delivery, takes about two weeks, ensuring timely arrival for holiday or event gifting.

Shipping is available for shipping to 43 states and orders can be made through the company website ( https://inbarrel.com/ ).

About InBarrel

InBarrel, a division of Barrel Global, is revolutionizing the spirits industry with its unique approach to personalized bottle creation. InBarrel's customizable tequila bottles make ideal gifts for family, friends, and corporate clients. The brand's premium, additive-free blanco tequila is crafted at the prestigious El Mexicano Distillery, one of Mexico's top-rated distilleries, using 6-8-year-old Blue Agave.

