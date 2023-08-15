Inbenta Acquires Horizn, Adding Interactive Product Demos to Inbenta's Customer Experience Platform

Inbenta expands its customer experience platform beyond text, adding step-by-step tutorials to address changing consumer preferences

DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inbenta, an AI platform purpose-built to optimize customer experience, today announced its acquisition of Horizn, a provider of easy to embed interactive product demos, further expanding Inbenta's customer experience platform. The acquisition adds a new component to Inbenta's customer service toolkit, allowing companies to rapidly develop, edit and deploy helpful step-by-step tutorials, improving self-service and reducing agent escalation.

The acquisition of Horizn comes as businesses are increasingly looking to leverage visually engaging content in their help centers and other customer service settings to improve customer experience and employee training. In most instances, Horizn has shown to reduce agent escalations in favor of self-service in 80% of cases. Horizn has also been able to establish a large customer base with leading financial institutions in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K.

The addition of interactive product demos will provide Inbenta's customers with a more holistic set of customer experience-enhancing features, which currently include chatbot, search, messenger and knowledge management services. The addition also represents Inbenta's emphasis on a platform approach which aims to consolidate AI and digital customer experience tools; address gaps in customer interactions; and empower companies with thoughtful automation that tracks customer experience throughout the customer lifecycle.

"Everyone knows how helpful and time-saving a tutorial can be when presented in an easy to understand, visual format. At Inbenta, customer experience is at the center of everything we do – it was only natural that product demo capabilities should be included within our customer experience platform," said Melissa Solis, CEO at Inbenta. "The acquisition of Horizn marks yet another milestone in Inbenta's journey to help companies more effectively drive down customer service costs, boost sales, and improve customer experience overall."

"By acquiring Horizn, Inbenta has expanded the number of customer experience touchpoints that it can offer, setting itself apart from the industry's text-reliant majority," said Janice Diner, CEO and co-founder at Horizn. "The entire Horizn team is excited about this next stage of impact and innovation and looks forward to integrating itself into Inbenta's leading customer experience platform."

Helmed by CEO and co-founder, Janice Diner, Horizn was established in 2011 in Toronto, Canada. As a part of the acquisition, Janice will transition into a new role as Inbenta's Head of Marketing.

The acquisition follows Inbenta's announcement of its $40M funding in January 2023 led by Tritium Partners. Inbenta is using its resources to accelerate product innovation (including a broad Generative AI integration announced on August 8, 2023), and to drive new market expansion, partnerships, and additional M&A activity.  

To learn more about Inbenta's new product demo capabilities, click here.

About Inbenta 
Founded in 2005, Inbenta (www.inbenta.com) is a global AI platform purpose-built to optimize customer experience. The company's powerful platform combines the use of Natural Language Processing, Neuro-Symbolic AI and Generative AI across four digital support communication modules – Chatbot, Knowledge, Search, and Messenger – delivering a complete and configurable solution for any enterprise. With its headquarters in Dallas, TX, and with regional offices in the U.S., Europe, Brazil and Japan, Inbenta has over 1,000 global brands using its solution across a range of industries, including: financial services, travel, ecommerce, telecom, and utilities.

