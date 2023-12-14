Inbenta Appoints Merlin Bise as Chief Technology Officer

DALLAS, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inbenta, a conversational AI platform designed to optimize customer experience, today announced the appointment of Merlin Bise as Chief Technology Officer, effective January 1, 2024. Bise will oversee Inbenta's IT infrastructure and lead the development of new products to further expand Inbenta's conversational AI platform with GenAI capabilities.

Bise joins Inbenta from GIACT Systems (an LSEG business), which he co-founded and served as Group Director, Head of Technology Digital Identity & Fraud. During his tenure, he drove new product development and implemented technology across some of the largest global enterprises, including Equifax, Walmart, Costco, PayPal, Intuit, AIG, Quicken, PNC Bank, American Red Cross and federal and state entities. Bise brings over 20 years of experience in technology leadership, with deep expertise in combating fraud through innovative solutions and designing a sophisticated OCR platform. His forward thinking and creativity have allowed him to build multiple AI platforms that serve some of the largest corporations in the world.

"We're constantly looking to stay at the forefront of how businesses solve complex customer experience challenges," said Melissa Solis, CEO at Inbenta. "The addition of Merlin as Chief Technology Officer will be a crucial component in transforming both our product roadmap and technology stack, which will further advance our suite of conversational AI products with new solutions."

"We've seen AI completely revolutionize the future of customer experience by intelligently automating internal operations, from answering customer inquiries to providing 24/7 support and engagement," said Merlin Bise, Chief Technology Officer at Inbenta. "Inbenta has been able to leverage conversational AI to provide a suite of solutions to digitally transform businesses and achieve significant results. I'm excited to work with the team to push the boundaries of what conversational AI can do for the CX industry and to build upon the success they've achieved so far."

About Inbenta:

Founded in 2005, Inbenta (www.inbenta.com) is a global conversational AI platform designed to optimize customer experience. The company's powerful platform combines the use of Natural Language Processing, Neuro-Symbolic AI and digital demonstrations to offer five digital-support communication modules — Chatbot, Knowledge, Search, Messenger, and Horizn Digital Demos — delivering a complete and configurable solution for any enterprise. With its headquarters in Dallas, TX, and regional offices in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Brazil, and Japan, Inbenta has over 1,000 global brands using its solutions across a range of industries, including financial services, travel, e-commerce, healthcare, insurance, telecom, and utilities.

