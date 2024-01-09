INBLOOM Announces Exclusive Nationwide Brick-and-Mortar Retail Collaboration With Whole Foods Market

The premium wellness brand co-founded by Kate Hudson debuts new product offering and retail-ready packaging amidst store launch

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- INBLOOM , the holistic plant-based nutrition and supplement brand founded by actress and entrepreneur Kate Hudson, today announced Whole Foods Market as its exclusive retail supplier, marking the company's first nationwide launch into select brick-and-mortar stores. The brand's foray into retail caps an incredible three years of business since its launch in 2020 and a growing customer base of like-minded health enthusiasts who cherish the powerful properties of earth's most incredible plants.

"We are on a mission to holistically support the key pillars of beauty, brain and body, and I can't think of a better retail supplier that has garnered more trust in the space than Whole Foods Market. We are so excited that our new lineup has made its exclusive debut into 450 stores nationwide in select Whole Foods Market stores. It's a dream come true to see this kind of growth and how we've transformed the way people think about nutrition," shared Kate Hudson, Co-Founder of INBLOOM.

INBLOOM will launch on Whole Foods Market shelves with four foundational products: Essential Elements (an all-in-one greens and multivitamins blend), Beauty Aura (an all-in-one skin, hair and nails beauty complex), Brain Flow (an all-in-one cognition blend), and Green Protein (a vegan and six-source plant protein mixture) in Chocolate and Vanilla. Deeply valuing sustainability, the new pure-and-concentrated formulas will launch in a state-of-the-art packaging system, called an Omnipouch, which has unique earth-friendly properties that are beneficial to plant growth and our planet.

Supported by herbalists and certified nutritionists, INBLOOM strives to democratize access to premium, expert-backed wellness to the masses. Since inception, INBLOOM has made an unwavering commitment to be non-GMO and free of all synthetic and artificial ingredients while also being certified gluten-free, sugar-free, vegan, and 100% plant-based. INBLOOM's Essential Elements, Beauty Aura, Brain Flow, and Green Protein will be available. For more information, please visit tobeinbloom.com and wholefoodsmarket.com.

INBLOOM is Nutrition From Nature. Its bioavailable supplement powders focus on all-in-one solutions for your Beauty, Brain, and Body, and are formulated around earth's most incredible plants with nutrient-dense, whole-food-only ingredients and full-spectrum herbal blends - nothing synthetic. Each formula is designed to enrich your body's natural systems to deliver immediate results and compounding long-term benefits to restore balance and enhance your potential. INBLOOM believes that big changes start with small decisions, and this guides everything from its nutritional philosophy to its choices around sustainable sourcing and earth-friendly packaging. INBLOOM was founded by Kate Hudson, Colin Peek, and Aditya Julka.

