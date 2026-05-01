InBloom Jewelry Designs Kinetic Sculpture "Belonging" for Rotary Club of Carroll Creek

FREDERICK, Md., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InBloom Jewelry, the renowned custom fine jewelry studio led by Stacey Krantz, is proud to announce the completion and installation of their largest design so far: "Belonging," one of Carroll Creek Linear Park's latest kinetic sculptures.

Unveiled on the morning of Friday April 10th, "Belonging" represents one of InBloom's most ambitious and meaningful designs to date. Designed for Rotary Club of Carroll Creek to represent the work of Rotary International, the kinetic sculpture draws inspiration from the seven pillars that guide Rotary's global impact—translating service, compassion, and connection into a dynamic visual experience.

Envisioned by Stacey Krantz and her InBloom team, the piece reflects a deep commitment to craftsmanship and community storytelling. The sculpture was expertly constructed by Doug Fauth of Carriage Hill Cabinets, whose precision and artistry brought the vision to life.

More than an installation, "Belonging" is an invitation to the community—to pause, reflect, and connect. Its placement along Carroll Creek offers visitors an immersive moment amid one of Frederick's most vibrant public spaces. Whether encountered during a weekend stroll, or while visiting nearby local favorites, the sculpture stands as a testament to the power of collaboration and shared purpose. Visitors are encouraged to experience the sculpture firsthand and engage with the spirit of belonging it represents.

About InBloom Jewelry

Founded in Frederick, Maryland by Stacey Krantz, InBloom Jewelry offers a truly custom fine jewelry experience—every piece begins with a sketch. Whether it's a one-of-a-kind engagement ring or a reimagined heirloom, each creation is designed in collaboration with clients, guided by personal stories and individual style. Using traditional techniques, modern technology, and ethically sourced materials, InBloom Jewelry creates jewelry as meaningful as it is beautiful—designed and crafted to be worn, loved, and passed on.

SOURCE InBloom Jewelry