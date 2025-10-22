INBLOOM NOW OFFERING AUTISM DIAGNOSTIC SERVICES IN SE WISCONSIN

GREATER MILWAUKEE, Wis., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- InBloom Autism Services is excited to announce comprehensive diagnostic evaluations for Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) in young children are now available at their Greater Milwaukee area Learning Centers.

Early diagnosis and intervention are crucial for helping children with autism thrive. At InBloom, Comprehensive Diagnostic Evaluations (CDE) for autism are led by Licensed Clinical Psychologist Dr. Jaqui Otto, who brings over 20 years of expertise and compassionate guidance to every family she supports.

"Every child who exhibits autism spectrum disorder, exhibits a different set of skills and challenges. Those skills challenges exist on a spectrum," says Dr. Jaqui Otto. "Diagnostic medical evaluations approved by insurance generally require a clinical psychologist or developmental pediatrician to conduct the evaluation. The evaluation must also be comprehensive. That means that there must be multiple instruments or types of data gathered, evaluated, and reported. This is exactly the type of evaluation we do at InBloom."

InBloom's diagnostic evaluation is made up of 3 portions:

Caregiver Interview and Behavior Checklist: Virtual interview with Dr. Otto for parents or caregivers. A pre-call questionnaire should include input from everyone involved in the child's daily care. Play-Based Child Assessment (ADOS-2 or Tele-ASD-Peds): In-person assessment at one of our SE Wisconsin learning centers, where Dr. Otto and our Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs) will observe and interact with the child in our play area. Feedback Session and Diagnosis: Dr. Otto reviews her findings in clear, parent-friendly language, explains any applicable ASD criteria and support levels, discusses next steps, answers questions, and provides a CDE report.

InBloom primarily provides play-based ABA therapy services to children with autism at their Brookfield, Mequon, and Oak Creek locations. Crediting a growing demand for timely comprehensive autism diagnosis services as to why they expanded their diagnostic services throughout the Greater Milwaukee area.

"We see how long the waitlists can be for autism diagnostic services," said Tim Bohman, Chief Executive Officer at InBloom. "We are excited to expand our autism services in order to fill that gap. By providing comprehensive diagnostic services in SE Wisconsin, we can help more families and children receive life-changing early intervention services like ABA therapy sooner."

ABA therapy is a proven form of treatment for helping children on the autism spectrum develop communication, social, self-regulation skills, and many others to live a happy and independent life. At InBloom, therapy is:

Individualized: Treatment plans are created by Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs) and adjusted based on data gathered regularly to ensure optimal outcomes for each child.

Play-based: Incorporating fun, engaging activities to help children learn skills in a naturalistic setting that can be applied in their everyday lives.

Collaborative: Families are integral to the process, with regular updates and coaching from the certified ABA professionals to encourage success at home and beyond.

Autism diagnostic services are available for families across the Greater Milwaukee area. The in-person child assessment portion of the evaluation will be completed at the Mequon Learning Center, located at 6140 W Executive Dr, Suite B, Mequon, WI 53092.

InBloom Autism Services is an in-network provider with most major insurance providers. Parents and caregivers interested in inquiring about autism diagnostic services or ABA therapy services can call 888-754-0398 to connect with the InBloom Care Team or visit inbloomautism.com to inquire more.

ABOUT INBLOOM AUTISM SERVICES

InBloom Autism Services specializes in autism diagnostic services and early intervention ABA therapy for young children with autism. With a focus on providing a safe, sensory-friendly, and fun environment, InBloom delivers customized therapy programs designed to help each child grow, learn, and bloom! Founded in 2015 in Fort Lauderdale, FL, InBloom provides services throughout Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts, Texas, and Wisconsin. To learn more visit: https://www.inbloomautism.com

SOURCE InBloom Autism Services