InBody Announces Upcoming Launch of InBody University Featuring Approved Continuing Education Units

CERRITOS, Calif., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InBody today announced the launch of InBody University (IBU), becoming the first bioelectrical impedance analyzer company in the industry to offer approved continuing education units (CEUs) to its customers. IBU is an on-demand professional development platform built for health, fitness, and wellness professionals who want to go beyond owning the device — and actually master it.

Across the industry, BIA devices are widely adopted, yet owning one and knowing how to leverage it are two very different things, and that is exactly what IBU was built to solve. InBody's relationship with its customers doesn't end at the sale. IBU delivers structured, science-backed learning that reinforces best practices and provides a deeper understanding of body composition results. The partnership with ISSA extends that commitment further, broadening access to continuing education and supporting ISSA's vision to connect 100 million people to the power of healthy living by 2030. For ISSA-certified trainers not yet using body composition analysis, IBU also serves as an entry point to understanding how InBody technology can differentiate their practice and expand their service offerings.

InBody University emphasizes how results are understood and applied, not just what the devices measure. Upon launch, IBU will offer more than 150 on-demand educational videos covering topics ranging from foundational body composition interpretation to advanced clinical applications, progressive overload programming, and client communication strategies.

With CEU-approved content recognized by leading health and wellness organizations, IBU supports ongoing professional development and career growth. InBody plans to expand the platform over time with additional courses aligned with evolving industry needs.

"At InBody, we've always believed that selling products is only the beginning. We've seen customers invest in InBody devices and still struggle to explain visceral fat to a client or justify a body composition retest. IBU directly solves that. We're committed to walking alongside our customers with education that doesn't just explain their data but turns their device into a practice-building tool," said Dan Park, VP of Sales at InBody.

InBody's mission has always been to help people understand their health more clearly and make informed decisions based on precise body composition data. With InBody University, InBody is expanding its mission into structured education that supports professionals in applying results with confidence.

"At ISSA, we are committed to helping trainers build long-term careers through world-class education and industry partnerships," said Kurt Mangum II, VP of Strategic Partnerships at ISSA. "Continuing education opportunities like InBody University give trainers the chance to deepen their understanding of body composition analysis while strengthening the skills that help them grow their careers. When professionals can confidently interpret data, communicate results to clients, and apply insights to programming, they not only deliver better outcomes but also build more sustainable and differentiated coaching businesses."

About InBody

InBody is an innovation-focused company that develops biomedical technologies designed to simplify the understanding of health and wellness. InBody's award-winning, medical-grade devices are currently used by more than ten million professionals and consumers across medical, fitness, research, and corporate wellness settings worldwide. The company delivers technologies and services in more than 110 countries, supported by thirteen global branch offices and a global network of distributors. To learn more about InBody and its mission, visit www.inbody.com.

About International Sports Sciences Association

International Sports Sciences Association (ISSA) is the global leader in online fitness and wellness certifications. For more than 37 years, ISSA has been committed to delivering comprehensive, cognitive, and practical education grounded in industry research. Rooted in Certified Personal Training certifications, ISSA offers over 50 fitness and wellness certifications and specializations, including a Yoga Alliance-recognized Yoga 200-Hour Teacher Training Course, Health Coaching, Nutrition, and more. Since 1988, ISSA has certified nearly one million trainers across 176 countries.

Media Contact

Gloria Song

Marketing Operations Manager, InBody

[email protected]

www.inbody.com

SOURCE InBody