InBody Introduces New Innovations in BIA Technology at CES

CERRITOS, Calif., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The InBody 970 was officially introduced at CES Unveiled Las Vegas, where the device was named a CES 2020 Innovation Awards Honoree for its design and engineering.

"InBody is best known for developing new breakthroughs in Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis, and we are honored to be recognized once again as a CES Innovation Award Honoree," says Harry Yun, CEO, InBody USA. "The InBody 970 represents a major advancement for body composition analysis by providing accurate, in-depth analysis in key areas like abdominal adipose and body water."

The InBody 970 with Yscope

The InBody 970 uses new patented technology to categorize and analyze abdominal fat and total body water. It can measure each body segment up to 3MHz, providing pages of in-depth analysis of extracellular and intracellular water. Medical practitioners can monitor body water to identify undiagnosed chronic conditions, target inflammation, and tailor treatment.

Paired with the Yscope, a new handheld abdominal fat assessment tool, the InBody 970 can provide detailed abdominal fat analysis including waist circumference size, subcutaneous fat, and visceral fat. This depth of abdominal fat analysis is comparable to a CT scan.

"We want to provide patients an alternative to expensive, time-consuming medical procedures like a CT Scan." "Medical practitioners can now use the InBody 970 to measure and track important health indicators, like visceral fat, for real-time data that can improve treatment plans."

In addition to in-depth analysis, the InBody 970 uses the latest in biometrics to make testing even easier and faster. Users just need to step on the baseplate and place their thumb on the fingerprint scanner to access their profile and start their body composition analysis.

The InBody 970 and the Yscope will be available for purchase in late 2020. To stay updated on the latest news, visit www.inbody.com. InBody will exhibit at CES 2020 at the Sands Expo Hall Booth #44318, January 7-10 in Las Vegas.

About InBody

InBody is an innovation-focused company with a goal of creating a better world for today and future generations to come. Their mission is to provide biomedical technologies that simplify the understanding of health and wellness. People trust InBody to provide accurate, actionable insights. InBody's award-winning, medical-grade devices are used by professionals and consumers in medical, fitness, research, and corporate wellness industries. The company delivers biomedical technologies and services in over 110 countries with six international branch offices and a global network of distributors. To learn more about InBody and their mission visit: www.inbody.com

Media Contact:



Justin Lee

562-210-4892

justin.lee@inbody.com

SOURCE InBody

Related Links

www.inbody.com

