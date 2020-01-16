InBody Partners with Orangetheory® Fitness to Advance Technology Offerings with Body Composition Analysis

CERRITOS, Calif., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orangetheory Fitness continues to seek out innovative ways for members to track progress by leveraging new technology. Starting today, members can take a 15 second InBody Test, a research-backed body composition analysis. The InBody Test allows members to get an accurate and reliable breakdown of their body composition, objectively measuring and tracking their progress in key areas including: muscle mass, body fat percentage, and metabolic rate.

InBody is a leader in body composition analysis, and the outputs from their line of professional body composition analyzers have been validated for accuracy and reliability. Their devices are used by industry leaders in medicine, professional sports, and health and fitness.

"We are excited to partner with Orangetheory Fitness because we believe in their mission to blend science and technology to inspire health and wellness,'' says Harry Yun, CEO of InBody USA. "Orangetheory Fitness boasts an impressive list of interactive workout technology for their members, and adding the InBody Test will complement the heart rate and performance data to give members a complete picture that they can take advantage of to achieve results."

"Member experience has been at the forefront of all that we do since the brand's inception," says Rachelle Reed, PhD and Director of Fitness Science at Orangetheory Fitness. "Adding this layer of body composition technology throughout our network of over 1,300 studios will better arm our members to succeed in their fitness goals by focusing on results from the inside out."

Orangetheory is a science-backed group workout designed to produce results from the inside out, giving people a longer, more vibrant life. Members can track their heart rate and performance as evidence of a job well done. Now, with the InBody Test, members can connect improvements in the gym to improvements in their body composition.

Members can actually see how their time spent in the "Orange Zone" translates to more than just a number on the scale, with real results in both lean mass and fat mass. Outputs measured during an InBody Test include: skeletal muscle mass, percent body fat, metabolic rate and more.

By using InBody's advanced body composition analysis with their game-changing technology, Orangetheory Fitness advances its mission by giving members even better tools to capture real-time performance data, measure their overall workout results and set new goals. Rollout of the new InBody technology will continue through 2020 within both domestic and international studio locations.

As the leader in heart rate based interval training and one of the world's fastest-growing fitness franchise brands, Orangetheory Fitness provides its members with more energy, more drive and more health through a unique trifecta of science, coaching and technology. Each Orangetheory Fitness class, taught by a nationally certified and trained coach, is an hour-long, science-backed, technology-tracked, full-body workout that helps members elevate their heart rate to the "Orange Zone," which is 84-91 percent of their personalized maximum heart rate.

More information about Orangetheory Fitness is available on Orangetheory's website . Follow Orangetheory Fitness on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

To find out more about InBody's Professional Body Composition Analyzers, visit www.inbody.com

About Orangetheory Fitness

Orangetheory® (www.orangetheoryfitness.com) makes it simple to get More Life from your workout. One of the world's fastest-growing franchise companies, Orangetheory has developed a unique approach to fitness that blends a unique trifecta of science, coaching and technology that work together seamlessly to elevate participants' heart rates to help burn more calories. Backed by the science of excess post-exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC), Orangetheory workouts incorporate endurance, strength and power to generate the "Orange Effect," whereby participants keep burning calories for up to 36 hours after a 60-minute workout. Orangetheory franchisees have opened over 1,300 studios in all 50 U.S. states and over 23 countries. The company was ranked #60 in Inc. magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies list and was listed as #25 on the 2019 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list. Visit www.otffranchise.com for global franchise opportunities.

About InBody

InBody is an innovation-focused company with a goal of creating a better world for today and future generations to come. Their mission is to provide biomedical technologies that simplify the understanding of health and wellness. People trust InBody to provide accurate, actionable insights. InBody's award-winning, medical-grade devices are used by professionals and consumers in medical, fitness, research, and corporate wellness verticals. The company delivers biomedical technologies and services in over 110 countries with six international branch offices and a global network of distributors. To learn more about InBody and their mission visit www.inbody.com

