InBOLD Inc. Announces Issuance of a New Patent on Cannabinoid Composition and Delivery System

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InBOLD Inc. announced the issuance of a U.S. Patent 16/424,351, a Cannabinoid Composition and Method of Sublingual, Buccal, and Oral Mucosa Delivery.

"This is exemplary of the importance of R&D and our intellectual property as part of our strategy. We engage at all levels of product development and delivery as well as services to uphold the legitimization and the importance of the cannabis industry's contribution in transforming healthcare and wellness," said InBOLD CEO, Kathleen Grave.

This patent focuses on a formulation that includes a cannabinoid extract that is pharmaceutically effective by systemic delivery to the recipient's oral mucosal lining.

The method of delivery avoids the digestive tract processing and liver metabolizing of the active ingredients of the formulation, this method of delivery allows for a more rapid onset and lower dose to reach desired therapeutic effect or other intended effect.

The formulation includes at least one cannabinoid in a volume and measure that is pharmaceutically effective and/or effectual in achieving an intended systemic state or response of the recipient.

Kenda Hansen, chief marketing officer, shared, "This is just the first patent of many innovative product related technologies we have in the pipeline at InBOLD Inc. We are excited about the innovation and advancements we are making in this industry."

About InBold Inc. and Lassen Labs

InBOLD Inc. is a women-led cannabinoid health science company. Our portfolio of cannabinoid products unites best practices from the pharmaceutical, medical, and natural products industry creating best-in-class cannabinoid therapeutics and supplements with full traceability. Products are produced in cGMP, FDA registered facilities, and are third party tested for cannabinoid content, terpenes, heavy metals, solvents, microbes, and mycotoxins. Each product has a QR code with C of A from a third-party laboratory. All products are hemp derived, contain 0.0 THC, and include medicinal herbs and clinically backed supplements. InBOLD prides itself on being completely transparent, establishing standards for their company that far exceed industry standards. All products undergo extensive R&D and rigorous testing before they enter the market. The company is dedicated to providing safe and effective products consumers can trust.

We are a trusted partner and have strategic partnerships, global distribution, clinical partners licensing agreements, patents and brands.

Lassen Labs' motto is "TRUST. PURE. HEALTH" and they deliver that in every bottle.

