Inbound Ignited Becomes A HubSpot Certified Agency Partner

WILDWOOD, Mo., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inbound Ignited announced that it has joined HubSpot as a Certified Agency Partner. HubSpot, leading growth platform, works hand-in-hand with agency partners to grow their businesses through inbound software, services and support.

Of the announcement, HubSpot Senior Channel Account Manager Taylor Swasey said, "I am thrilled for Inbound Ignited and their achievement of becoming a HubSpot Certified Agency Partner. Their team has been able to apply their mastery of inbound marketing to the work they are performing for their clients. It has been a lot of fun watching them build their Agency with inbound."

Since implementing HubSpot earlier this year, Inbound Ignited has grown its business by incorporating inbound strategies to attract, engage, and delight customers.

"We look forward to partnering with HubSpot to deliver best-in-class marketing services to our clients," said Craig Leabig, President for Inbound Ignited. "We are fortunate to receive the incredible support, training and advice that HubSpot provides to their Agency Partners. It, in turn, manifests itself into better results for our clients."

About Inbound Ignited:

Inbound Ignited specializes in serving vendors and suppliers that sell to banks, mortgage companies and credit unions. They work with clients of all sizes, from the banking and mortgage industries most recognizable brands to early-stage start-ups, offering inbound sales and marketing services, and CRM and marketing platform optimization. They have been able to help clients attract more site visitors and generate more sales.

Learn more at www.inboundignited.com

About HubSpot

HubSpot is a leading growth platform. Since 2006, HubSpot has been on a mission to make the world more inbound. Today, over 56,500 total customers in more than 100 countries use HubSpot's award-winning software, services, and support to transform the way they attract, engage, and delight customers. Comprised of Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, and a powerful free CRM, HubSpot gives companies the tools they need to Grow Better.

HubSpot has been named a top place to work by Glassdoor, Fortune, The Boston Globe, and The Boston Business Journal. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA with offices in Dublin, Ireland; Singapore; Sydney, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Berlin, Germany; Bogotá, Colombia; Portsmouth, NH; and Paris, France.

Learn more at www.hubspot.com.

Craig Leabig

Inbound Ignited

314-504-4833

info@inboundignited.com

SOURCE Inbound Ignited

Related Links

https://www.inboundignited.com

