Inbound Marketing Agency tMedia Consulting Named Platinum HubSpot Solutions Partner

The Solutions Partner Program is an ecosystem of experts that offer marketing, sales, customer service, web design, CRM, and IT services. To achieve this prestigious status as a platinum tier solutions partner, there must be a focus on customer's needs that incorporate inbound strategies for a variety of industries that effectively attract, engage, and delight customers.

Over the past 8 years, tMedia Consulting has consistently grown its business by offering exceptional customer service, and strong execution of inbound strategies to attract, engage, and delight leads that drive revenue for the companies they work with. tMedia was created to offer businesses and personal brands an opportunity to maximize their marketing playbook and ensure brand growth. Through a combination of traditional, digital, and inbound marketing levers, their clients see a greater return on investment. By partnering with tMedia, clients not only scale their business but also support charitable organizations to grow the communities around them.

Notable milestones and achievements include:

92% retention rate of clients since launching in 2014

+200% growth in new business the last 2 years

Service area of clients expanded to 3 continents in the last 12 months

Of the announcement, HubSpot Channel Account Manager Lexi Poyant said, "I'm thrilled tMedia Consulting has reached this milestone. Not only are they one of HubSpot's most-reliable partner's, they are focused on quality implementation, tech stack cohesiveness within the HubSpot suite, and long-term growth for all their clients. A big congratulations to Tara and her team!"

About tMedia Consulting:

tMedia Consulting is a leading inbound marketing agency that delivers game-changing marketing strategies built around a business' goals, budget and timeline. Since 2014, the agency has been helping dozens of companies generate sales qualified leads by utilizing content creation, SEO, paid advertising, traditional media, thought leadership, and lead nurturing strategies. tMedia Consulting is headquartered in Medford, MA. Learn more at www.tmediaconsulting.com

