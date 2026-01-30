Inbox Beverage Selects QWERKY AI to Build AI-Powered Brewery Design Platform Using Breakthrough Eight Billion Parameter State Space Model

Custom-trained model delivers 100 billion-plus parameter feel at a fraction of the cost, demonstrating commercial viability of next-generation AI architecture

COLUMBIA, S.C., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QWERKY AI , a leader in AI model optimization and state space architectures, today announced that Inbox Beverage has engaged the company to build a custom AI-driven design and customer engagement platform. QWERKY AI will deploy a custom-trained 8 billion parameter state space model to power the new experience at inboxbeverage.com . Contact [email protected] to learn how custom AI models can transform your customer engagement.

As craft beverage businesses face increasing pressure to compete with larger operators while managing thin margins, access to enterprise-grade AI technology has become a competitive necessity rather than a luxury. The partnership addresses this challenge by providing enterprise-grade AI without prohibitive infrastructure costs. "This partnership is about giving operators better answers, faster," said Max Fann, Founder of Inbox Beverage. "Qwerky helps us turn complex operational data into tools that make everyday work more efficient and can actually have ROI in my business." Inbox Beverage, a leading provider of turnkey container-based breweries, distilleries and bars, engaged QWERKY AI to build a platform that transforms both initial project design and ongoing facility operations.

The platform will replace traditional web forms with an intelligent design assistant that captures project requirements through natural conversation, dramatically reducing the time from initial inquiry to actionable project brief. QWERKY AI will deploy its proprietary state space model architecture, which delivers the responsiveness of 100 billion-plus parameter transformer models while requiring significantly fewer computational resources. The custom model will be specifically trained for the craft beverage industry, enabling contextually relevant responses across brewery configuration, capacity planning and facility design.

The platform will deliver core capabilities across customer engagement and facility operations:

Conversational design intelligence that guides users through project requirements

Automated brief generation that synthesizes conversations into structured project documentation

Visual concept outputs, including floor plan layouts and process flow diagrams

Lead qualification tools that integrate with Inbox Beverage's sales workflows

Operational support tools for facility troubleshooting and optimization

"We set out to build something that makes people say, 'I didn't know AI could do that,'" said Chris Thibault, CEO of QWERKY AI. "Inbox Beverage will have an AI experience that rivals what you'd expect from companies with 100 times their resources, at a fraction of the cost and with clear return on investment."

The Inbox Beverage platform is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2026. Read the full announcement at qwerky.ai/blog/inbox-beverage-announcement . Visit inboxbeverage.com to stay updated on the platform launch.

About QWERKY AI

QWERKY AI is an AI infrastructure company focused on state space model architectures and optimization technology for cloud and enterprise workloads. Its proprietary QDistill technology reduces VRAM usage by up to 90 percent and boosts throughput by up to 10 times while maintaining model accuracy. QWERKY AI's custom 8 billion parameter state space models deliver the feel of 100 billion-plus parameter transformers at a fraction of the cost. The company is headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, and is a member of the NVIDIA Inception program. Strategic partners interested in QWERKY AI's technology may contact the company at [email protected] . For more information, visit qwerky.ai or follow along on LinkedIn , Twitter/X , Instagram and TikTok .

About Inbox Beverage

Inbox Beverage is the leading provider of turnkey container-based beverage solutions, delivering fully equipped, plug-and-play breweries, distilleries, wineries, bars, kitchens and restrooms constructed from shipping and rail containers to entrepreneurs and established businesses worldwide. By combining modular construction, premium equipment and end-to-end project support, Inbox Beverage reduces traditional buildout timelines from 18 months to a fraction of that duration, helping clients go from concept to operation at a fraction of the time and cost of traditional approaches. The company is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina. For more information, visit inboxbeverage.com .

