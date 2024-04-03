Inbox Health Announces Appointment of Kent Ivanoff to Board of Directors

New board member Kent Ivanoff brings proven business results in the patient billing sector of

healthcare.

NEW HAVEN, Conn., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inbox Health , a leading patient billing communications platform, announced today the appointment of Kent Ivanoff to its Board of Directors. Ivanoff is a seasoned business leader who has delivered breakthrough results in business environments ranging from startups to a Fortune 500 company.

Most recently, Ivanoff was co-founder and CEO of VisitPay, a financial services and payments platform offering tools to manage patient receivables from origination to final disposition. He was at the helm of the company through its successful sale to R1 RCM for $300 million in July 2021.

"Kent's experience and expertise in this industry are invaluable to the Inbox Health Board as we continue to grow and expand our business," said Blake Walker, CEO of Inbox Health. "There are only a handful of people who founded a company and spent more than a decade building it up in the patient payments space; having one of those people working closely with our team is an incredible privilege as we work to bring empathetic and cost-effective patient billing solutions to a larger market."

Ivanoff has successfully led transformations of revenue cycle operations for some of the largest healthcare systems. Inbox Health will benefit from his expertise in improving efficiency from end-to-end of the patient collections process. Today, more than 3,000 medical practices across the U.S. rely on Inbox Health, and more than 3.5 million patients have used the platform to pay a healthcare bill.

"I'm looking forward to joining Inbox Health at a time when healthcare is experiencing a large shift in perspective on the importance of the patient financial experience," said Ivanoff. "Inbox Health's ability to seamlessly offer modern payment options and bill with empathy while making the process easier on revenue cycle leaders is market leading. I look forward to leveraging my experience in both revenue cycle management and consumer finance to help Inbox Health grow."

About Inbox Health

Inbox Health directly addresses one of the fastest-growing problems in healthcare—the challenge of patient A/R. Built for billing teams, Inbox Health automates patient billing and patient payments and modernizes the patient support experience. Inbox Health improves patient engagement by providing clear medical bills immediately after service, choice of payment methods and communication channels, and fast, empathetic support through the phone and live chat . By improving the patient experience , billers see an increase in profitability, cash flow, and collection speeds. With Inbox Health, billing companies report a 60% increase in collection speeds in the first 60 days. Inbox Health provides billing teams an automated, streamlined platform that saves time, reduces paper statement costs, and results in fewer patient phone calls. Inbox Health currently serves over 3,000 healthcare practices and has supported over 3.5 million patients. Headquartered in New Haven, Conn., Inbox Health was recently named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America. More information can be found at www.inboxhealth.com .

