Inbox Health Names Robbie Abt as Chief Revenue Officer

Inbox Health, the industry's leading solution dedicated to the growing problem of patient billing, payments and collections, today announced the appointment of Robbie Abt as Chief Revenue Officer. Joining at a time of rapid growth for the company, Abt will lead sales, marketing, strategic partnerships and business development initiatives.

Abt brings extensive healthcare technology experience, including in patient engagement and revenue cycle management. Most recently, he served as CEO at Learnsoft, a SaaS-based learning technology company, and was formerly CRO at Relatient, a leading patient engagement platform, where he led significant business growth over a four-year period. Before Relatient, he was national vice president of sales at Waystar (previously Navicure), a leading internet-based medical claims clearinghouse that increases the profitability of physician practices through improved claims reimbursement and staff productivity.

"Robbie joins Inbox Health at a pivotal time and brings the right mix of expertise, leadership and strategy to help us continue our growth trajectory," said Blake Walker, CEO, Inbox Health. "Robbie's career has been focused on transforming the revenue cycle and patient engagement spaces, and that experience will be invaluable in cementing Inbox Health as the national leader in this category."

In the past six years, Inbox Health's monthly revenue has grown more than 37 times. The rise in patient responsibility for healthcare costs highlights the need for a better patient billing, payment and support experience. Abt will be instrumental in bringing the Inbox Health platform to thousands of medical practices and billing companies.

"I am thrilled to be joining Inbox Health and to build on the momentum the company has established in the healthcare technology space," said Abt. "I have watched Inbox Health tackle the challenge of patient A/R in a way that eases the burden on medical practices and billing companies while empathetically supporting patients. I look forward to providing leadership and supporting Inbox Health's growth for years to come."



Inbox Health directly addresses one of the fastest-growing problems in healthcare—the challenge of patient A/R. Built for billing teams, Inbox Health automates patient billing and patient payments and modernizes the patient support experience. Inbox Health improves patient engagement by providing clear medical bills immediately after service, choice of payment methods and communication channels, and fast, empathetic support through the phone and live chat . By improving the patient experience , billers see an increase in profitability, cash flow, and collection speeds. With Inbox Health, billing teams report a 60% increase in collection speeds in the first 60 days. Inbox Health provides billing teams an automated, streamlined platform that saves time, reduces paper statement costs, and results in fewer patient phone calls. Inbox Health currently serves over 3,000 healthcare practices and more than 2 million patients a year. Headquartered in New Haven, Conn., Inbox Health was recently named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America. More information can be found at www.inboxhealth.com .

