InboxArmy appoints Scott Cohen as new CEO

GRAPEVINE, Texas, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InboxArmy proudly announces the appointment of Scott Cohen as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Cohen will replace industry legend Chris Donald, who founded the full-service email marketing agency in 2016 and will now step back into an Executive Chairman role.

Scott, with his extensive experience spanning more than 20 years across both brand and agency side marketing, is poised to lead InboxArmy into its next chapter.

"Taking over for an industry legend like Chris is not a step I take lightly," says Cohen. "I am excited to continue the legacy of superior client-first service and support as well as champion and power the incredible work we do for our clients here at InboxArmy."

Chris Donald adds, "I've hired Scott multiple times for a reason. He's a smart, dedicated, and proven email marketer our clients love working with. He's a natural choice to take the reins of leadership for InboxArmy."

Although leadership at the very top is changing, Scott says InboxArmy's commitment to excellence remains the same: "We pride ourselves on continued excellence in delivery of work, expansion of skill sets, and being a 'GSD' agency for our clients."

"Email continues to be a powerful channel for communication. Our deep bench of designers, coders, platform managers, and strategists bring incredible value day in and day out. I'm proud to continue the amazing work we do to help our clients drive more success with email marketing."

As Executive Chairman, Chris Donald will step back from his agency duties to spend more time on his philanthropic ventures. But, in moving on, Chris is confident that the agency he helped build is in good hands.

"I have known Scott professionally and personally for years," Chris said. "I can think of no better email marketer, or more importantly, no better person to take what the team has built to the next level of evolution."

About InboxArmy

InboxArmy is a full-service email marketing agency offering the full spectrum of email marketing, SMS, push and in-app messaging services, including campaign management, email marketing strategy, email automation, email design and coding, and more.

