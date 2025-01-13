InboxArmy CEO Scott Cohen Appointed as New Committee Co-Chair for ANA Email Excellence Center

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- InboxArmy proudly announces the appointment of its CEO, Scott Cohen, as the new Co-Chair of the ANA Email Excellence Center (EEC). Cohen will replace Karen Talavera, who is the founder of Synchronicity Marketing and will continue to provide thought leadership and industry service as a member of the committee board.

Scott Cohen

"The EEC has played a major role in my growth as an email marketing professional," says Cohen. "I am excited to step up into this broader leadership role to help continue the EEC's mission as a voice for the email marketing community and a source of knowledge and expertise for new entrants and seasoned practitioners alike."

Scott joins current co-chairs Kelly Haggard, VP Channel Innovation and Optimization at Synchrony, and Jose Cebrian, EVP Automobility, Travel, Entertainment & Connectivity at Merkle, to serve at least a one year term.

About InboxArmy

InboxArmy is a full-service email marketing agency offering the full spectrum of email marketing, SMS, push and in-app messaging services, including campaign management, email marketing strategy, email automation, email design and coding, and more.

SOURCE InboxArmy LLC