InboxArmy CEO Scott Cohen Appointed as New Committee Co-Chair for ANA Email Excellence Center

News provided by

InboxArmy LLC

Jan 13, 2025, 10:14 ET

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- InboxArmy proudly announces the appointment of its CEO, Scott Cohen, as the new Co-Chair of the ANA Email Excellence Center (EEC). Cohen will replace Karen Talavera, who is the founder of Synchronicity Marketing and will continue to provide thought leadership and industry service as a member of the committee board.

Continue Reading
Scott Cohen
Scott Cohen

"The EEC has played a major role in my growth as an email marketing professional," says Cohen. "I am excited to step up into this broader leadership role to help continue the EEC's mission as a voice for the email marketing community and a source of knowledge and expertise for new entrants and seasoned practitioners alike."

Scott joins current co-chairs Kelly Haggard, VP Channel Innovation and Optimization at Synchrony, and Jose Cebrian, EVP Automobility, Travel, Entertainment & Connectivity at Merkle, to serve at least a one year term.

About InboxArmy
InboxArmy is a full-service email marketing agency offering the full spectrum of email marketing, SMS, push and in-app messaging services, including campaign management, email marketing strategy, email automation, email design and coding, and more.

SOURCE InboxArmy LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

InboxArmy Joins Global Email Alliance to Drive Client Success

InboxArmy Joins Global Email Alliance to Drive Client Success

InboxArmy, the Dallas-based full-service email marketing agency, is announcing it has joined the Global Email Alliance, a strategic partnership...
InboxArmy appoints Scott Cohen as new CEO

InboxArmy appoints Scott Cohen as new CEO

InboxArmy proudly announces the appointment of Scott Cohen as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Cohen will replace industry...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Advertising

Advertising

Personnel Announcements

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics