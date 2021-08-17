Inc. 5000 2021 Names New Western One of the Nation's Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

DALLAS, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National real estate investment company New Western , today announced the company earned its place on the Inc. 5000 2021 list which recognizes the top 1% of privately held companies in the nation.

Over the past three years, New Western reported consistent fast-paced growth — a significant milestone when considering the many challenges all businesses faced in 2020 due to the pandemic. Since its inception in 2008, New Western has experienced nearly 50% annual growth on average for the past 12 years. New Western is continuing its hyper-growth trajectory and anticipates growing 60% annually over the next five years.

At the core of its business, New Western plays a critical role in the revitalization of thousands of residential properties every year and supports entrepreneurs in their pursuit of financial independence. As the largest private source of distressed investment properties in the nation, New Western offers real estate investors easy access to opportunities they wouldn't have otherwise and has completely transformed the way residential real estate is bought and sold.

"The recognition of being on the Inc. 2021 5000 list underscores our team's hard work and commitment to disrupting the real estate industry," said Stuart Denyer, co-founder and CEO, New Western. "Like every company that shares this honor, we faced many challenges as the pandemic turned the world on its head. I'm proud that not only did we make it through this year without reducing our workforce by a single person, but we also thrived. Our team's grit and drive have firmly placed us on a trajectory of continued hyper-growth and success."

Since 2008, New Western has played a vital role in the revitalization of more than 33,000 homes nationwide. In 2020 alone, it facilitated the revitalization of $1.7 billion in residential real estate. The company works with real estate investors, agents and sellers to help improve the value of neighborhoods across the country.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

Among the 5,000 companies included on this year's list, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543%, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000/2021 .

