Inc. 5000 Company Launches the Next Generation of Cannabis Products

"We are driven by a deep-seated passion for serving our customers, which is why we're delighted to bring these new cannabinoid options to the market," said Ian Kelly, NuLeaf Naturals' Vice President of Operations. "Each of these cannabinoids serves a specific purpose, allowing individuals to personalize their own wellness plan. We are excited for those who are taking the next steps in their health journey."

The Cannabis plant contains more than one hundred known cannabinoids that are currently being scientifically investigated for numerous health benefits. NuLeaf Naturals premiered its CBD product line in 2014, and has experienced tremendous growth since its debut, including appearing in the top 20 of Inc. Magazine's "Inc. 5000 List" for the past two years.

NuLeaf Naturals currently distributes its products across the United States and to over 40 countries worldwide. The nationally recognized brand now offers each of the new specialty cannabinoids in full spectrum oil and plant based softgels. Delta 8 THC, CBC, CBN, and CBG products are available through the NuLeaf Naturals website and select retail partners.

"Our vision is to help people and their loved ones live a happier and healthier life," VP Kelly said. "Our newly released cannabinoid wellness products continue our tradition of producing the highest quality full spectrum extracts with a complete range of cannabinoids, terpenes, essential oils, and other beneficial phytonutrients."

About NuLeaf Naturals

Founded in 2014 by a group of health-conscious plant medicine aficionados, NuLeaf Naturals is one of America's top pioneering hemp CBD oil companies. The company's vision is to continue to develop premium cannabinoid wellness products that promote a healthy body and mind. NuLeaf Naturals cannabinoid products contain all the synergistic cannabinoids, terpenes, essential oils, and other beneficial phytonutrients of the original plant. The brand is committed to providing the highest quality products in their most pure and simple form.

