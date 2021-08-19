Inc. 5000 Names eAssist Dental Solutions as One of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for an Exceptional Sixth Year in a Row

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine yesterday revealed that eAssist Dental Solutions is No. 2422 on its annual Inc. 5000 list , the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment – its independent small businesses. With a 174% growth rate over the last three years, eAssist is honored to rank alongside such great companies as Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names who gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

This is eAssist's sixth consecutive year to be recognized for outstanding growth, including placement in the Health Industry category at No. 209. The achievement is especially noteworthy considering the 2017 to 2020 comparison period included a 3-month long complete dental industry shutdown due to the COVID pandemic.

Founded in 2011 by James Anderson, DMD, and Sandy Odle, eAssist uses a combination of technology and human expertise to provide outsourced insurance billing services to dental practices, helping practices to free up resources to focus on patient care and clinical outcomes. By enhancing collections processes, eAssist allows dental practices to simplify operations, reduce stress related to cash flow, and ultimately be more profitable.

"We're proud to be the #1 dental billing platform – in both reputation and growth – but we'll never rest on our past laurels," said Dr. Anderson. "We'll continue offering our signature service alongside other time-saving, profit-building services and products to assist our clients. We can now offer almost complete front office support to every type and specialty of dental practice. Even so, we'll continue listening to our clients and our people to stay abreast of systemic and emerging issues; identify innovative solutions that help practices become more efficient, profitable and patient-focused; and drive advancements and peace of mind throughout the dental industry."

eAssist is unique in the billing industry in that its success and reputation depend on the caliber of its workforce, which currently comprises more than 1200 independent billing consultants, supported by a relatively small team of exceptionally talented servant-leader employees. The company excels at selecting, developing, and retaining the industry's top billing professionals, all while respecting them as individual entrepreneurs running their own businesses. In addition to keeping them connected to the offices with whom they work, eAssist leverages technology to keep their vastly distributed nationwide people network connected and communicating 24/7.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

About eAssist Dental Solutions

eAssist Dental Solutions is the nation's leading platform for remote dental billing and patient billing services for dental offices. The more than 1200 eAssist team members serve over 1800 dental practices through proprietary technology platforms and systems that enhance a dental practice's revenue cycle management . The company's end-to-end solution eases the burden on office staff, ultimately helping practices be more efficient, profitable and patient-focused.

To learn more, visit eAssist online at: www.dentalbilling.com , Facebook.com/eAssistMe , and @eAssist.me on Instagram

