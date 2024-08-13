SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine revealed today that Goodegg Investments, a leader in the commercial real estate investment space, has earned a top spot on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list – the most coveted ranking among the nation's entrepreneurial elite.

Goodegg Investments Inc. 5000 Names Goodegg Investments One of The Fastest-Growing Companies in America

This debut recognition among this distinguished list of fastest-growing private companies in America marks a significant milestone for Goodegg Investments, highlighting its remarkable growth trajectory over the past seven years and underscoring the company's unparalleled dedication to its investors, strong female leadership and commitment to excellence, exceptional resilience in the face of a shifting financial landscape, and unwavering vision for making an impact.

"It's an incredible honor to be featured on the Inc. 5000 list and to be recognized for our ongoing commitment and dedication to serving our investor community and helping them build wealth for their families," said Julie Lam, CEO & Co-Founder of Goodegg Investments. "This achievement is a testament to our team's dedication, our commitment to our investors, and our relentless pursuit of excellence."

Recently, Goodegg successfully completed the acquisition of a 250-unit multifamily asset in North Carolina, adding to its total portfolio of 40+ real estate syndications across $1.4B+ in assets. Focusing on strong multifamily and hotel assets in growing markets with opportunities to add value has always been a core strategy for founders Julie Lam and Annie Dickerson, both moms and real estate investors themselves, as they continue to help other women, moms, families, and busy professionals to build wealth through real estate.

"It's a tremendous honor to be named to the Inc. 5000 list," added Annie Dickerson, Founder & Chief Brand Officer of Goodegg Investments. "This recognition gives us additional momentum to make an even more meaningful impact in the lives of our investors while allowing us to continue to bring them hidden gem investment opportunities to help them build wealth and achieve financial freedom."

The Inc. 5000 list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, offering a unique look at the most successful businesses within the economy's most dynamic segment—independent, entrepreneurial companies. Notable companies like Microsoft, Under Armour, LinkedIn, and Patagonia first gained national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

The companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 have demonstrated extraordinary growth in a challenging economic environment, with this year's top 500 companies showing an average median three-year revenue growth rate of 1,637 percent. Collectively, the Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years, bolstering local communities and industries across the nation.

About Goodegg Investments

Goodegg Investments is a renowned women-founded and women-led real estate investment firm based in San Francisco, California, that is committed to helping both early-stage and experienced investors to build wealth through real estate, all without the hassles and time commitments of being a landlord.

From busy physicians to entrepreneurs, teachers, engineers, retirees, stay-at-home parents, and everyone in between – Goodegg Investments founders Julie Lam and Annie Dickerson use their industry expertise and personal real estate investing experience to help create opportunities to build wealth through real estate for as many people as possible.

More Information

To learn more about Goodegg Investments and open investment opportunities, please visit the website at https://goodegginvestments.com/.

Contact

Annie Dickerson

+1 888-830-1450

[email protected]

SOURCE Goodegg Investments