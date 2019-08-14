Inc. 5000 Names Ibotta as One of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies

DENVER, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ibotta , the leading mobile rewards and payments platform in the United States, today announced a 699 ranking on the 2019 Inc. 5000 List, cementing the company in the top 14 percent of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We are growing rapidly and moving fast in pursuit of our mission to make every purchase rewarding," said Bryan Leach, CEO and founder. "Receiving recognition from Inc. for the second year in a row validates our hard work, and I couldn't be more proud of where Ibotta is today and our plans for the future."

Ibotta's ranking on the 2019 Inc. 5000 List comes on the heels of a successful year for the Denver-based company, with the launch of its payments platform Pay with Ibotta and a Series D funding round establishing Ibotta as the only consumer tech unicorn in Colorado. With plans to continue its aggressive growth strategy, Ibotta aims to expand its footprint as one of the largest and most successful independent tech companies in Colorado and accelerate its mission to make every purchase rewarding.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," said Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held October 10 to 12, 2019, at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort and Spa in Phoenix, Arizona. As always, speakers include some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of our generation.

