Inc. 5000 Ranks WellBiz Brands, Inc. Among Nation's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

WellBiz Brands

15 Aug, 2023, 13:57 ET

DENVER, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WellBiz Brands Inc., the pre-eminent beauty and wellness franchise portfolio, ranked No. 4,782 on the Inc. 5000, a unique and prestigious list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The WellBiz Brands portfolio features category leaders including Drybar®, Amazing Lash Studio®, Radiant Waxing®, Elements Massage® and Fitness Together®, with nearly 900 franchise locations open globally and more than 300 in development. 

"WellBiz Brands is one of the most resilient and successful beauty and wellness portfolio companies in the nation, as evidenced by our fourth time on the Inc. 5000 list," said Jeremy Morgan, CEO of WellBiz Brands. "This recognition is such an honor and is a true testament to the commitment of the franchise owners, service providers and support center team in creating best-in-class personalized experiences for every single guest, every single time."

WellBiz Brands grew 82% between 2019 and 2022, the period measured in the new Inc. 5000. Although those years encompassed one of the most disruptive economic periods in U.S. history, WellBiz Brands demonstrated remarkable growth. In 2021, WellBiz Brands acquired two new brands, including the franchise rights to the Drybar and the Radiant Waxing brands. Further, in 2021 and 2022, the WellBiz Brands portfolio reported consecutive record-breaking years for systemwide sales, as well as the number of franchise agreements signed. 

With a portfolio of beauty and wellness brands, WellBiz Brands offers opportunities to experienced and prospective entrepreneurs that fit their passions and goals. For more information, please visit: WellBizBrands.com.  

About WellBiz Brands Inc.:
WellBiz Brands Inc. is the pre-eminent beauty and wellness franchise platform catering to the needs of the affluent female consumer. The WellBiz Brands' portfolio features category leaders including Drybar®, Amazing Lash Studio®, Radiant Waxing®, Elements Massage® and Fitness Together®. The company's cross-brand digital marketing program drives effective member acquisition strategies, creating a world-class membership ecosystem. WellBizONE, a proprietary technology platform, enhances studio operations for franchisees, fueling member engagement and retention. With expertise in supply chain management, e-commerce and product innovation, WellBiz Brands provides franchisees with a leading edge. The company has received national recognition on lists such as the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and Franchise Times Fast & Serious, among others. For more information, visit WellBizBrands.com.

Contact: Sandra Dimsdale Horan, APR
[email protected]
863.646.2488

