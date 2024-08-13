Inc. 5000 Recognizes Arine as One of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

AI-Driven Medication Optimization Company Ranks 236 Overall and 5th Among AI Companies on the 2024 Inc.5000, Highlighting Arine's Leadership in Health Tech Innovation

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arine , an AI-driven SaaS platform company focused on medication intelligence, revealed it has been named to Inc. 's prestigious list of the 5000 fastest-growing privately owned companies in the United States. Arine ranked 236 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list and was named the 5th fastest-growing company in the AI category.

Arine's exceptional growth underscores its pivotal role in filling a critical healthcare gap: enabling payers and at-risk providers to ensure that each of their members is on the optimal medication therapy for their unique needs at any given time. Medication-related problems place an enormous burden on U.S. healthcare systems, causing approximately 275,000 deaths every year and costing an estimated $528 billion1. Arine's innovative solutions combine advanced AI technology with deep clinical expertise, helping healthcare organizations to identify and solve medication therapy problems at scale before costly interventions are required.

Overall, Arine's solutions have led to a 40% reduction in hospitalizations among health plan members, a 10% decrease in the total cost of care, and dramatic improvements in Star quality ratings. Arine has a successful track record across clients managing diverse Medicare, Medicaid, Special Needs, and Commercial populations, having touched more than 20 million lives and produced more than 40 million recommendations annually with a remarkable 100% client retention rate.

"Our mission at Arine has always been to harness the power of medications to improve health outcomes and reduce costs, supporting our clients in delivering true value-based care," said Yoona Kim, Co-founder and CEO of Arine. "Our inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list validates the proven impact of Arine's solutions. We remain committed to ensuring every individual is on the right medications and living their healthiest life."

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

