Inc. 5000 Recognizes Aspen Laser for Additional Industry and Regional Rankings

LINDON, Utah, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Laser, an emerging leader in photomedicine, announced today that it has received recognition from Inc. magazine for additional rankings in the Healthcare and Regional category listings. In 2020, Inc. expanded its annual 5000 list with the launch of a Regional Spinoff Series. The series focuses on five specific states or regions, with lists recognizing its fastest-growing companies.

Inc. 5000

On the Inc. 5000 2020 list, Aspen Laser is ranked #162 among Healthcare companies nationwide, and on the Regional lists, it is ranked #65 for Utah State Companies and #28 for Provo, Utah.

"Being named to additional lists from the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for 2020 is a testament of the accomplishments and hard work of each one of our team members who have made our success possible. We are excited to be able to represent the medical industry in this way," said Chase Vorwaller, Director of Marketing at Aspen Laser. "We are excited about our future and the positive impact we are creating with healthcare practices and their patients through our innovative solutions for drug free pain relief and accelerated healing from post-surgery or injury."

The annual Inc. 5000 event for 2020 honoring the companies on the list will be held virtually from October 23 - 27, 2020. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, is at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Aspen Laser Systems, LLC:

Aspen Laser Systems, LLC is a medical device company and emerging global leader in innovative photomedicine technology. Representing management with over 30 years of experience, the company provides expertise in design, manufacturing, production, and regulatory compliance. The company partners with healthcare professionals to bring the best and newest technology, with advanced training and support, that maximizes clinical and financial outcomes. To learn more, please visit: www.aspenlaser.com/ and www.aspenlaseru.com/ .

About Inc. Media:

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

MEDIA CONTACT :

Aspen Laser Systems, LLC

Brian Probst

801.376.8469

[email protected]

SOURCE Aspen Laser

Related Links

https://www.aspenlaser.com

