Inc. 5000 Recognizes Capital Square as One of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies for Eighth Consecutive Year

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square , one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer and manager of housing communities, has been named one of Inc. 5000's fastest-growing private companies in America for the eighth consecutive year.

"When we formed Capital Square in 2012, I could not have dreamed that the firm would acquire over $7 billion of real estate and make the Inc. 5000 list for eight years in a row," said Louis Rogers, founder and co-chief executive officer of Capital Square. "It has been a thrilling ride, with many accolades, and I am convinced that the best is yet to come."

With a three-year growth rate of 136%, Capital Square ranked 3,526 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list, which is comprised of the 5,000 fastest-growing private firms in America based on a three-year percentage of revenue growth rate. Additionally, Capital Square ranked 81 in real estate nationally on the Inc. 5000 list. Founded in 2012, Capital Square was first named to the Inc. 5000 list in 2017.

"It is a testament to the skill, professionalism and dedication of the Capital Square team that our firm has been selected as one of the fastest-growing private companies for eight consecutive years," said Whitson Huffman, co-chief executive officer. "In particular, our national ranking as the 81st fastest growing real estate firm is very gratifying given the highly competitive nature of the industry and the challenges it has encountered in recent years."

Capital Square is a rapidly growing company that has established new divisions and new lines of business in recent years, including Capital Square Development, the Private Equity Group and Capital Square Living. Capital Square Development was established in 2019 to construct new developments in qualified opportunity zones and elsewhere. The firm has developed eight opportunity zone projects with a ninth in design, plus a tenth conventional project, with a gross asset value of approximately $865 million. In 2022, Capital Square formed the Private Equity Group with experienced executive managers and a focus on the desirable build-for-rent (BFR) housing strategy. This has resulted in eight BFR acquisitions and developments, with a gross asset value of more than $380 million, including the firm's first institutional joint venture. Then, in 2023, Capital Square Living was launched as a wholly owned subsidiary of Capital Square, overseeing property management functions for the company's growing multifamily portfolio. The firm currently oversees the management of 41 apartment communities comprised of approximately 10,300 units throughout the Southeastern United States. Capital Square Living was recognized as one of Multi-Housing News magazine's Top Multifamily Property Management Companies of 2024, ranking 71st.

Capital Square has sponsored more than 135 investment offerings that acquired more than 170 real estate assets with a transaction volume of over $7.8 billion for more than 6,500 investors nationwide. In January 2024, Capital Square earned the prestigious AMO® (Accredited Management Organization) accreditation from IREM®, the Institute of Real Estate Management, an exclusive group of real estate management companies world-wide.

About Capital Square

Capital Square is a vertically integrated national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges, qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and exclusion and a real estate investment trust (REIT). The company is also an active developer and manager of multifamily communities. Since 2012, Capital Square has completed more than $7.8 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square's mixed-used development projects total over 2,000 apartment units with a total development cost in excess of $790 million, and Capital Square Living, the firm's property management division, now manages over 7,000 apartments across multiple states. Capital Square's related entities provide a range of services – including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management and disposition – for a growing number of high-net-worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. Recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the nation for eight consecutive years, Capital Square raises capital, buildings and expectations. Learn more at CapitalSq.com.

Contact:

Jill Swartz

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949-427-1389

[email protected]

SOURCE Capital Square