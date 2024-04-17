Inc. 5000's Developers.net: Revolutionizing the Tech Talent Landscape Beyond Offshoring

Discover How Developers.net's Innovative Approach Outshines Traditional Offshoring, Earning a Coveted Spot on Inc. 5000's List

AUSTIN, Texas, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Developers.net, an innovative solutions company specializing in software development and construction design, proudly announces its inclusion in the prestigious Inc. 5000 2023 edition, ranking at No. 634. This recognition underscores the company's significant growth and commitment to excellence in matching businesses with top-tier tech talent.

Founded in 2017 by Douglas Loyo and Emilio Baez, Developers.net has revolutionized the industry by leveraging the benefits of nearshoring. By assembling a team of remote developers from Latin America, Developers.net offers talent within the same U.S. time zones, shared cultural values, proficient English communication, and competitive pricing.

"At Developers.net, we believe in growing the right way, with the right people," says CEO Douglas Loyo. "This principle has guided us from our inception and remains our north star. We are immensely thankful for the trust our clients place in us, and we dedicate this achievement to them. Their success is our success."

Looking Ahead: Developers.net is expanding its offerings to include project-based software development and exploring a new division in construction design. This expansion signifies the company's ongoing innovation and commitment to meeting its clients' evolving needs.

Invitation to Discover Nearshoring: Developers.net invites businesses to discover the unparalleled benefits of nearshoring teams in Latin America—a strategic alternative to offshore outsourcing. Clients partnering with Developers.net gain access to exceptional talent, streamlined communication, and cultural alignment.

Inc. 5000 Methodology and Recognition: The Inc. 5000 list is a prestigious ranking that honors the fastest-growing private companies in America based on percentage revenue growth over three years. Developers.net's inclusion on this list is a testament to the company's innovative approach and the dedicated hard work of its team.

About Inc.: Inc. is the world's most trusted business-media brand, dedicated to offering entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community needed to build great companies. Its annual Inc. 5000 list is a hallmark of entrepreneurial success, providing global recognition and credibility to the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States.

For more information about Developers.net and its services, visit Developers.net

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Developers.Net