Inc Authority Achieves Prestigious Ranking on the Annual Inc. 5000 List for the 2nd Straight Year

Inc Authority appears on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list, with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 239%.

RENO, Nev., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Inc. Magazine revealed that Inc Authority has once again been recognized on their annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States.

Inc. 5000 Logo

Reno, Nevada-based Inc Authority is the business formation firm of choice, helping entrepreneurs around the country achieve the dream of business ownership. To date, the Company has helped form hundreds of thousands of businesses nationwide.

Inc Authority focuses on no-cost Secretary of State registration services for entrepreneurs who are starting LLCs or corporations. The company also offers a comprehensive suite of start-up business services designed to help entrepreneurs—particularly first-timers—start, run and grow a business including Business Credit, Business Funding, Business Plans, Website Registration, Design and Hosting, Revocable Living Trusts, and Federal Trademarks.

Unlike other web-based incorporation services, Inc Authority has a live, US-based staff, with both native English and Spanish speakers, available to counsel new business owners by phone. Having a trusted resource available to answer questions reduces anxiety and provides helpful advice, particularly to brand new business owners. "Our industry-leading Business Advisor team and on-going customer support separate us from the competition. We have a highly trained staff that is completely client-service oriented to help any new business as it scales," says Greg Martin, Inc Authority's Chief Executive Officer.

"We believe in our DNA that the lifeblood of the U.S. economy is new business formation. Entrepreneurs are the job creators, they are the innovators," Martin says. "We exist solely to support them and their new businesses."

For more than a decade, the number of new businesses formed monthly in the U.S. hovered around 200,000, Census Bureau data reports. However, in 2020, in the midst of the pandemic, the number of startups climbed past the 400,000 mark and continues to rise today, as workers assess what they want to be doing with their lives. Alongside the Great Resignation comes the Great Startup Surge.

"Many people who lost their jobs due to COVID opted to start a business to replace their income," adds Martin. "Tens of thousands of those new entrepreneurs turned to Inc Authority to establish their new business LLCs and corporations."

Inc Authority has over 120 employees in Nevada between their headquarters in Reno and office in Las Vegas.

About the Inc. 5000 List

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021

Press Contact: Todd Landaburu

[email protected] | (775) 298-8641

SOURCE Inc Authority