Inc. Business Media Announces the 2024 Female Founders List

NEW YORK, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Business Media, known for discovering and spotlighting entrepreneurs making their mark on the world, will release its 2024 Female Founders list on April 9 on Inc.com and in the upcoming print issue available on April 16.

The list, expanded to 250 names this year, highlights the resilient female founders whose achievements defied the conditions they faced such as keeping the internet running in war zones, coping with the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, or facing personal crises.

"The past year, for many, will go down as one of the hardest ever—between a funding freeze and ad-spending pullback," said Diana Ransom, Inc. Executive Editor. "The female founders on this year's list are a testament to what triumph over adversity looks like. They should all be proud of this singular accomplishment."

The Female Founders 250 list was culled from thousands of entries through three rounds of judging—two internal and one by Inc.'s inaugural Female Founders advisers, looking specifically at an entrepreneur's bona fides in the past year. Criteria included quantifiable metrics like revenue, sales, revenue growth, funding, audience size and more. Inc. also looked for qualitative metrics like social media momentum and stories of impact. Inc. only considered entrepreneurs running for-profit entities based in the United States and firms could not be subsidiaries in the time frame of interest.

"Landing on this list is an incredible honor—and a testament to the blood, sweat and tears it takes to build a successful business," said Rebecca Minkoff, founder and designer of her eponymous New York City-based fashion label, founder of the Female Founder Collective, and a member of Inc.'s inaugural Female Founders Board of Advisors. "The excellence and inspiration of this year's crop of founders showcases what women are capable of."

Inc. is proud to have worked with the inaugural members of the Female Founders Board of Advisers on this year's list:

"Inc. Female Founders are trailblazers. Across industries — from fashion to business and tech to and clean energy — they represent the best of the best female entrepreneurs," said Reshma Saujani, member of the inaugural Female Founders Board of Advisers, founder of the technology education nonprofit Girls Who Code and the maternal support advocacy nonprofit Moms First. "I am excited to watch these women flourish as founders and leaders, and am proud of their commitment to pushing boundaries and lifting up other women along the way."

