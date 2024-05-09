Inc. Business Media partners with Opening Bell Daily to bring readers premium coverage of Wall Street and markets

Inc. readers will gain insights into financial markets with exclusive reporting from Opening Bell Daily, a fast-growing news outlet co-founded by award-winning journalist Phil Rosen and investor Anthony Pompliano

NEW YORK, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Business Media, the preeminent business source for entrepreneurs, founders, and innovators, has announced a strategic partnership with Opening Bell Daily, a fast-growing news outlet covering financial markets and Wall Street. The collaboration will deliver insights on money and power through premium reporting on economic data, investing, and markets.

"We're delighted to add Phil Rosen's terrific and incisive coverage of the stock market to Inc.'s daily report," says Inc. magazine Editor-in-Chief Mike Hofman. "When I learned that Phil was launching Opening Bell Daily, it was a no-brainer to partner with him to bring his perspective to our readers. At a time when businesspeople everywhere are really hungry to better understand the macro forces that affect their companies, their investments, and their financial opportunities, Phil provides crucial context and analysis on capitalism, wealth building (and inequality), and the state of the American Dream."

Long-standing publisher Inc. will leverage the expertise of Opening Bell Daily's co-founder, award-winning journalist Phil Rosen–a former senior reporter with Business Insider. Rosen recently partnered with investor Anthony "Pomp" Pompliano on the fast-growing media outlet Opening Bell Daily.

"It's thrilling to collaborate with Inc., as the publication is both even-handed and disruptive," says Rosen. "Plus it's great to work with a team who shares the mission of Opening Bell Daily. More readers will have access to quality financial news during a pivotal time in markets."

"We are excited to partner with such a respected brand like Inc., which boasts a long history of covering business and finance in America," adds Pompliano. "This partnership between new media and an established incumbent should serve as a model for how the two types of efforts can work together in the future."

About Inc.:

Inc. is an award-winning publication dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, and it aims to deliver real solutions for innovators. It reaches an audience of over 25 million a month. Each year publishes the celebrated Inc. 5000 list, which spotlights the fastest-growing privately held companies in the US.

About Opening Bell Daily:

Opening Bell Daily is a fast-growing financial media outlet committed to demystifying markets, investing, and finance at no cost to readers. It brings original reporting, exclusive interviews, and access to Wall Street to help readers and investors get smarter.

