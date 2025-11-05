Inc. Honors DiGennaro Communications as a 2025 Power Partner for Driving Entrepreneurial Growth

Acknowledging companies that go beyond service to partnership—fueling innovation, leadership and lasting impact

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DiGennaro Communications (DGC) is proud to announce its recognition on the 2025 Inc. Power Partner Awards list. The prestigious list honors B2B organizations with proven track records of helping entrepreneurs, growth-stage companies, and global brands accelerate their business success.

DiGennaro Communications

Companies on the Inc. Power Partner list received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of business growth. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, and more—allowing founders and executives to focus on their core missions.

"At DGC, our mission has always been to elevate the voices of companies and leaders who are changing the world," said Samantha DiGennaro, Founder and CEO of DiGennaro Communications. "Being recognized by Inc. as a Power Partner reinforces what we've built over the last 20 years as a strategic communications agency that does more than tell stories; we build reputations, drive business outcomes, and serve as trusted advisors to entrepreneurs and executives alike. I couldn't be prouder of our team and the clients who have trusted us to help shape their growth journeys."

Proven Track Record of Client Success

For 20 years, DiGennaro Communications has helped clients solve complex communication and business challenges through high-impact, strategically driven storytelling. Our strategic yet agile approach to work combined with a future-focused, independent, female-led team - enables us to be true partners. We work closely with clients to elevate brand narratives faster, smarter, and with measurable results.

DGC is a trusted partner to some of the world's most influential organizations - including Albertsons, The Association of National Advertisers, McKinsey & Company, Pinterest, Uber and Known. We partner closely with our clients' teams to solve complex challenges and drive measurable, relevant results that fuel long-term brand momentum.

For more information or to view the complete list of honorees, visit https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards.

About DiGennaro Communications

Founded in 2006, DiGennaro Communications (DGC) is an independent communications, PR and marketing agency specializing in brand strategy, executive thought leadership, media relations, and content development. Headquartered in New York City, DGC partners with ambitious companies and visionary leaders to craft stories that drive influence, business impact, and growth. Learn more at www.digennaro-usa.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, innovators, and ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Contact:

Kristen Morquecho

8185776271

[email protected]

SOURCE DiGennaro Communications