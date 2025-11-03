Inc. Launches The Business Model: A New Video Podcast Delivering Real Founder Stories, Actionable Playbooks, and Weekly Business Insights

The go-to resource for analysis, advice, and authentic stories that define the modern entrepreneur.

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. is proud to announce the launch of The Business Model by Inc., a new multi-episode-a-week podcast designed for small-business owners, entrepreneurs, and startup founders who want to start, run, and grow stronger companies.

As the leading voice in entrepreneurship, Inc. has helped entrepreneurs at every stage of business growth. Now, with The Business Model, that expertise comes to life in a fast-paced, video-first format built for today's founders. Each week, the show delivers a curated mix of business-trend analysis, actionable playbooks, and candid interviews with real founders—from Main Street businesses to cutting-edge startups.

"Entrepreneurs today are navigating more complexity than ever," said Editor-in-Chief Mike Hofman. "The Business Model helps them meet that challenge with clarity and confidence, offering trusted insights, relatable stories, and practical tools they can apply in real time."

The Business Model takes listeners inside what it really takes to build and scale a successful company in today's fast-changing marketplace. Each episode offers listeners strategies on hiring and leading teams, raising capital, marketing effectively, managing cash flow, optimizing operations and supply chains, and leveraging new technology and AI to drive growth.

Designed for the pace of the entrepreneur's workweek, the show delivers concise, results-oriented insights and proven tactics from experienced founders and business leaders. The Business Model is a go-to resource for anyone looking to make smarter decisions, accelerate success, and grow with confidence.

"The Business Model represents Inc.'s continued commitment to innovation in storytelling," said Joshua Christensen, Director of Audio, Inc. Podcasts. "We're expanding how entrepreneurs can access the ideas and expertise that have defined our brand for decades."

The Business Model by Inc. will be available on November 3, 2025, on Inc.'s YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

About The Business Model by Inc.

The Business Model is Inc.'s podcast for small-business owners and founders. Each week, it delivers a curated mix of business-trend analysis, expert playbooks, and real founder interviews—multiple episodes designed to fit your workweek and help you make smarter decisions, faster [https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Q5-7ijgyy4].

About Inc.

Inc. is the premier media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

