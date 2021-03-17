Inc. Magazine: AddOn Networks Ranks Among California's Fastest-Growing Companies

"AddOn Networks is thrilled to be part of the Inc. 5000 regionals list," says Matt McCormick, Chief Executive Officer. "It is a moment of pride for us as we saw double digit revenue growth in the past several years. Our work in the optical networking space speaks volumes as customers increasingly choose OEM alternative solutions. We will continue to invest in our people, operations, and technology to deliver the best customer experience."

The 250 companies on the list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in California. In 2019 alone, these businesses employed more than 40,000 people and added nearly $7 billion to the California economy.

"This list proves the power of companies in California no matter the industry," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay."

About AddOn Networks

AddOn Networks is the global leader in optical connectivity solutions serving data center, enterprise, government, education, and healthcare provider networks. It operates in over 25 countries through its long-standing commercial channels to provide continuity of supply and world-class service. AddOn offers a full network catalog of optical transceivers and high-speed cabling that are 100% compatible in form and functionality across 100 OEM manufacturers, covering more than 20,000 systems and platforms. Its certified solutions are backed by lifetime warranty and 24/7 global engineering support. For more information, please visit www.addonnetworks.com

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

