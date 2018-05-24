Inc. Magazine and Modern Healthcare Honor pMD as 2018 Best Place to Work

Modern Healthcare and Inc. Magazine selected honorees based on employees' responses to surveys, which assess employer benefits and policies, employee engagement, and employee satisfaction.

The pMD team has successfully maintained a steady growth and continues to attract, hire, and develop remarkable team members. The company's product suite has also expanded to offer customers charge capture, secure messaging, clinical communication, care navigation, clinically integrated network, and MIPS registry products. "We've been fortunate to consistently hire some of the brightest, hardest working individuals I've ever met," said Ryan Sciacca, Director of Sales at pMD. "As I speak with colleagues at other companies, I'm constantly reminded that pMD is a very special place to work. It's rare to find a company culture that combines a commitment to excellence in all we do with genuinely caring for one another, and all while having fun along the way. It's an honor to receive this award and work side by side with such a dynamic team!"

Specific rankings for Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare will be announced live at the awards gala on Thursday, September 27, 2018 at the Renaissance Dallas. Inc. Magazine will be releasing a special Best Workplaces issue on June 1st with a list of all the honorees. View pMD's complete Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces profile here.

About pMD

pMD gives doctors and staff powerful, intuitive mobile software that improves patient care. With pMD's mobile communication and data capture platform, health care teams finally have an elegant and simple technology to maximize efficiency and collaboration. pMD provides free interfaces with all major electronic medical records, hospital systems, and medical billing systems. The pMD team is committed to developing the best solution and providing superior customer service. For more information, contact pMD.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inc-magazine-and-modern-healthcare-honor-pmd-as-2018-best-place-to-work-300654043.html

SOURCE pMD

Related Links

http://www.pmd.com

