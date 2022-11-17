Inc. Magazine Names 10 Hauser Private Equity GPs as 2022 Founder-Friendly Investors

CINCINNATI, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark Hauser and Hauser Private Equity are pleased to announce that ten of its fund managers have been named to Inc. Magazine's "2022 List of Founder-Friendly Investors," which honors private equity firms with best-in-class records for successfully partnering with entrepreneurs, founders, and family-led businesses.

"Founder-led businesses are at the core of our investment thesis," said Mark Hauser, Founder and Co-Managing Partner of Hauser Private Equity . "We look to invest with managers who are experts in their field at identifying proprietary assets and partnering with those operators and sellers to drive maximum growth."

Hauser Private Equity manages five private equity funds for HNW and UHNW investors. Nine of its managers were named to the Inc. list for 2021. "Fully investing in an entrepreneur, and their innovative vision involves far more than the financial investment. By developing relationships with and supporting entrepreneurs for the long-term, these private equity firms are more than investors, they're partners," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. media.

Managers like North Castle Partners have been long-standing top performers for Hauser Private Equity. For more than two decades, most of North Castle's portfolio companies have been led by founders. Currently, 65% of their partner companies have founders serving as CEO or in other leadership roles. A perfect example of this success is the recent investment in CR Fitness, a significant co-investment for Hauser Private Equity, and a continuation of the prior investment through the fund.

CR Fitness has rapidly expanded its Crunch gym footprint across the U.S., with 45 locations across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas. CR Fitness has more than doubled its footprint and tripled its revenue since North Castle invested in 2019. "We chose North Castle as our partner based on the belief that they had the knowledge and expertise to deliver real value to our business – and they have exceeded our teams' expectations. We are ecstatic to continue on with them as our partners and are confident that we can achieve our goal of doubling our club count over the next few years," commented Vince Julien, Founder, and Chairman of CR Fitness.

Operational excellence is key to success and a major factor in Hauser Private Equity's diligence process. "The Inc. list is a great representation of funds, like Clearlake and Shore, who successfully drive value with deep industry knowledge," said Mark Hauser, "and work their operational improvements into their partnership with management."

About Hauser Private Equity

Hauser Private Equity , a Cincinnati-based private equity firm with offices in Los Angeles and Chicago, is focused on fund investments and co-investments within the middle market inclusive of Healthcare, Business Services, Tech-enabled Services, Industrials, and Consumer Goods. HPE targets funds between $250M and $2B in size with managers showing successful track records in their dedicated areas of expertise. The HPE funds are committed to over 45 private equity fund managers across the country and co-invest exclusively in control buyout deals led by existing GPs. The firm was founded in 2008 by Mark Hauser , following the success of multiple private investment partnerships and merchant banking transactions.

Media Contact:

Phil Riola

Chief Compliance Officer, Hauser Private Equity

[email protected]

310-393-0600

About Inc.

To compile the list, Inc. went straight to the source: entrepreneurs who have sold to private equity and venture capital firms. Founders filled out a questionnaire about their experiences partnering with private equity and venture capital firms and shared data on how their portfolio companies have grown during these partnerships.

To see the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/founder-friendly-investors/2022. The October 2022 issue of Inc. magazine is available online at https://www.inc.com/magazine and on newsstands now.

The "Founder-Friendly Investors" award is a program designed by Inc. Magazine to help founder-led companies accelerate growth and create revenue. Private equity and venture capital firms that have exited U.S.-based, founder-led portfolio companies are eligible to apply. For investments to qualify, portfolio company founders must have remained actively involved in their business for at least one-year post-investment. Winning firms are selected based on their investments and founder references. Hauser is not aware of the number of advisers also surveyed for the award. This award is not to be construed as indicative of Hauser's future performance. Reference to an award is only one piece of information relevant to an evaluation of an investment adviser such as Hauser. Finally, this award represents information as of a specific date and time and may not reflect important information related to an evaluation of the investment adviser which has occurred prior to, or subsequent to, the award.

