Inc. Magazine Names Bankers Healthcare Group a Best Workplace for 2018

Winners were selected based on employee surveys of companies that have created exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement, and stellar benefits. Out of thousands of applicants, Inc. identified BHG as one of about 300 winning companies.

According to Inc. magazine, it takes more than good pay and good perks to become a place where people want to work—it's also about having a clear purpose, a sense of humor, and leadership that makes them all work together.

"It's extremely rewarding to hear that our people feel BHG is a workplace where they feel highly engaged, committed, and valued," said BHG Chairman/CEO Al Crawford. "Our most valuable asset is our people; our company would not be where it is without them. I'm humbled by this recognition and hope that it helps us attract even more great talent in our markets."

View BHG's profile, as well as the full list here: https://www.inc.com/best-workplaces/list

How the List is Compiled

Winners of the 2018 Inc. Best Workplaces Awards were selected based on an employee survey. Responses were evaluated by the research team at Quantum Workplace. For results to qualify, each company had to achieve a statistically significant response rate based on employee count. Quantum saw these distinct themes develop:



Strong company cultures breed stunning individual and team performance.

Workers aren't mesmerized by whatever giveaways seem to be the latest fad.

When employees feel valued by their organization, they are far more likely to be engaged.

How BHG Scored

BHG earned an overall score of 92.25 out of a possible 100. About 85% of those surveyed said they are highly engaged, and over 90% said they see professional growth and career development opportunities at BHG. According to employees, 94% of them believe that senior leaders of the organization value people as their most important resource.

"By including an employee survey into this year's Best Workplaces selection process, we've really raised the bar. Companies that don't score at the very top of their peer group don't make the cut. So, our hats are off to the winners. They all excelled at engaging their workers, making them feel appreciated, and aligning them behind a mission. And remember, that's not just our opinion: The employees told us that themselves." Says James Ledbetter, Inc. editor-in-chief.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Winner of Advertising Age's "The A-List" in January 2015, and the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. Total monthly audience reach for the brand has grown significantly from 2,000,000 in 2010 to over 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com/.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit www.quantumworkplace.com.

About Bankers Healthcare Group

Bankers Healthcare Group provides innovative, hassle-free financial solutions to healthcare professionals. Since 2001, BHG has provided more than $3 billion in financial solutions to satisfied customers nationwide and worked with over 110,000 practitioners. BHG is proud to maintain partnerships with leading healthcare industry associations, and is continually recognized for innovation, continued growth, and being a best place to work. BHG is partially owned by Pinnacle Financial Partners. To learn more, visit www.bankershealthcaregroup.com, and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

