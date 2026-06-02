Inc. Magazine Names Cornerstone Research to Best Workplaces List 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognized for exceptional employee engagement, an enduring collaborative culture, and robust benefits and professional growth opportunities, the firm has earned this prestigious honor in every year it has participated.

Inc. Best Workplaces 2026

Cornerstone Research has maintained its perfect record of recognition with its selection to Inc. Magazine's annual list of Best Places to Work. Chosen from a highly competitive pool of thousands of companies across the United States, the firm is part of an elite group of organizations celebrated for striking a remarkable balance: building a vibrant, deeply supportive culture while maintaining elite business performance.

This latest selection marks the fifth consecutive time Cornerstone has received the "Best Workplace" honor, maintaining a perfect record of being recognized in every single cycle it has participated: 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024, and now 2026.

In 2026, "collaborative" again emerged as the word Cornerstone employees use most frequently to describe the firm. This independent consensus, spanning every year the firm has participated in the competition, underscores how teamwork continues to shape its culture and collective excellence.

"We are deeply honored to win this award again," said Chief Human Resources Officer Anna Beeler. "As a 'one-firm firm' with a long tradition of inclusivity, we operate as a unified, collegial team where smart, kind individuals support one another's success. Through collaboration, corporate citizenship, and an enduring commitment to mutual respect, we ensure that our people remain our greatest strength."

"As AI shapes the future of consulting, we are deepening our investment in our talent," added Chief Talent Officer Kristin Leary. "By providing our teams with the advanced tools and development opportunities needed to navigate these shifts, we empower them to lead the industry forward. Our commitment to learning and to our core values ensures that we maintain a resilient environment where our people can grow and thrive."

The 2026 Inc. Best Workplaces list is compiled from a comprehensive, data-driven evaluation of American companies that excel at creating exceptional company cultures, whether teams operate on-site, remotely, or via a hybrid model.

To determine the honorees, Inc. partnered with Quantum Workplace to execute an independent and extensive employee survey. The evaluation assessed central pillars of workplace health, including management effectiveness, professional development, benefits structure, and overarching employee satisfaction. Cornerstone's exceptional marks across these categories culminated in an outstanding overall score that reflects the firm's ongoing commitment to its people.

About Cornerstone Research

Cornerstone Research is at the forefront of economic and financial consulting, delivering the rigorous analytical solutions required to navigate complex disputes. The firm draws from an extensive network of prominent academic and industry experts to support each matter effectively. Leveraging industry-leading artificial intelligence and machine learning tools, Cornerstone provides clients with a sophisticated, tailored approach. A reputation for innovation, precision, and excellence has defined Cornerstone since 1989. That momentum continues with over 1,000 professionals collaborating across nine offices in the US, UK, and EU.

SOURCE Cornerstone Research