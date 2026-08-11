Inc. Magazine Names Decisions Within the Top 250 Fastest-Growing Software Companies on the Inc. 5000

AI, universal orchestration, and automation company earns repeat recognition among America's fastest-growing private businesses.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Decisions today announced it has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, for the second consecutive year. The 2026 recognition places Decisions among the 250 fastest-growing software companies, an especially notable achievement amid the software sector's already explosive growth driven by rapid AI adoption.

The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

"Being named for a second consecutive year is meaningful because it reflects our consistent success in helping customers solve real challenges," said Decisions CEO Giles Whiting. "As organizations adopt more AI, they need a practical way to coordinate agents with people, processes, and systems while keeping decisions governed and auditable. Our growth has come from continually innovating to meet emerging customer needs, and this recognition reflects the dedication of our team and the strong partnerships we have built with the organizations we serve."

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. The 5,000 companies on the list have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

Growing adoption of AI is reshaping how enterprises run their businesses, but it also introduces new operational and governance issues. Decisions helps organizations address those challenges by orchestrating complex, multi-step processes on a single platform. By unifying workflows, business rules, AI agents, and decision intelligence, Decisions enables customers to move faster, reduce manual work, and maintain clear visibility and control over the decisions that drive their business.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Decisions

Decisions is the control layer for enterprise AI, bringing AI agents, systems, and people together under centralized governance. Built on a foundation of decisioning and process automation, it transforms fragmented automation into orchestrated outcomes across the business. Trusted by enterprises globally, Decisions helps organizations execute with speed, visibility, and control.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

SOURCE Decisions